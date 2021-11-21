Tennis Anyone?: Hey, Google, stop playing Beach Boys demos

I try not to curse when I’m shouting, “hey, Google,” and I hear a beep on the other side of the room.
I don’t even know how this thing works. I know it’s up on the fireplace mantle, kind of hidden. If I want to hear a song, it basically knows what I’m talking about.
As far as toys go for a 52-year-old guy like me, I rank this thing up there with my record player and my electric skillet.
But it’s not just a toy. I was on the phone with a historian a couple of weeks ago to write last week’s column on President Andrew Johnson. In the middle of the interview, I got stuck on some historical facts, and so did the historian.
But that’s when I simply leaned into the next room and shouted, “hey, Google.”
Mine speaks with a girl voice. So I kind of refer to her as the virtually invisible request lady.
She knows a lot of goofy songs that I’ve tried to introduce my children to, like “The Name Game” and “Valley Girl.”
When it comes to The Beach Boys, she’s playing a whole bunch of obscure versions of the songs that I want to hear.
When it comes to a song that I used to sing karaoke when my wife and I were dating, Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl,” she’s also playing strange versions.
That’s OK. I’m learning what it’s like to record those kinds of songs because I think I’m hearing the demo version.
Like I said, I don’t cuss at the machine like my teenage son. He seems to get a thrill out of cussing at her to get her to stop playing.
My daughter is more polite. Well, she was polite to the machine. But she’s not polite to me.
I’ve been looking to play really long songs lately, while I’m working.
She knows “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie.
It’s a funny Thanksgiving story that goes on and on and on.
If you have the ability to shout “Alexa” or say “hey, Google,” then please do so for Thanksgiving.
And be thankful the technology has gotten us this far.