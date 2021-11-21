Tennis Anyone?: Hey, Google, stop playing Beach Boys demos

I try not to curse when I’m shouting, “hey, Google,” and I hear a beep on the other side of the room.

I don’t even know how this thing works. I know it’s up on the fireplace mantle, kind of hidden. If I want to hear a song, it basically knows what I’m talking about.

As far as toys go for a 52-year-old guy like me, I rank this thing up there with my record player and my electric skillet.

But it’s not just a toy. I was on the phone with a historian a couple of weeks ago to write last week’s column on President Andrew Johnson. In the middle of the interview, I got stuck on some historical facts, and so did the historian.

But that’s when I simply leaned into the next room and shouted, “hey, Google.”

Mine speaks with a girl voice. So I kind of refer to her as the virtually invisible request lady.

She knows a lot of goofy songs that I’ve tried to introduce my children to, like “The Name Game” and “Valley Girl.”

When it comes to The Beach Boys, she’s playing a whole bunch of obscure versions of the songs that I want to hear.