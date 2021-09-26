Tennis Anyone?: Foundation could allow donations for sports complex, historic buildings in Abingdon

You may soon be able to make tax-deductible donations to help out the landmarks of Abingdon, Virginia.

Town officials are planning to establish a foundation so that the public can donate money to the Abingdon Sports Complex or various historic landmarks in town.

There are many municipalities who have nonprofit foundations that support parks or other facilities, said Steve Trotman, the town’s finance director.

“It’s not just limited to the sports complex,” Trotman said.

Even so, “that would be the main project” right now for collecting donations, Trotman said.

This is not an arm of the Town of Abingdon, Trotman said.

The foundation’s board of trustees would include Abingdon residents as well as a Washington County resident, Trotman proposed.

“This is all-volunteer,” Trotman said. “There is no paid staff.”

The foundation would help bring in money for the town — without people feeling like they need to write checks to the town to help projects, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“We hope we would be able to generate some general donations as well,” Trotman said.