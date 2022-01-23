Tennis Anyone?: Following the rumors of snow

Good morning. It’s Sunday. And we were all supposed to be buried under snow right now.

Well, at least that’s the rumor that I heard from a guy down at South Holston Lake. He claimed that it was going to start snowing on Thursday and go all weekend long and barrage us with some winter weather.

He was not a weatherman. But in my job as a reporter, I often have to call the National Weather Service and find the forecast.

Out of curiosity, that’s what I did on Thursday.

No snow. But it was gonna be cold. Like the temperature of a deep freezer. Just barely double digits.

I heard rumors on Thursday. I heard talk of some lady moving to Hawaii. And I got some good news from a longtime friend.

But waking up to a phone call with a guy saying that his business may be closed over the weekend because of the snow, well, that made me wonder.

Where are all these rumors about snow coming from?

Last week, I talked to a lady in Pulaski County, Virginia, and she said they were expecting a couple of feet of snow.

We got a few inches.

And I’m very glad. I don’t wanna live anywhere if you have to measure the snowfall in feet.

Let it snow a few times a year and kill some bugs. Every time I see snowflakes, I hope it’s taking the stink bugs with it.

But if you wanna plan for snow, talk to a weatherman.

They study the stuff. And they don’t always get it right. It is hard to predict. Weather patterns change. But be thankful that somebody’s out there studying it.

Could you imagine our modern society moving along these days without any weather forecast and just going by rumors? We’d all have moved to Hawaii by now.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.