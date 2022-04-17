Tennis Anyone?: Find out 'What's the Buzz' this Easter with a spin of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' album

I could not get enough of my vinyl copy of “Jesus Christ Superstar” earlier this year.

Over and over, I played my 50-year-old record album, a two-disc set, learning about the Bible from the hippie generation.

I actually got hooked on this late last year. I even asked the ladies who run theater organizations in both Bristol and Abingdon if they had ever put on this production. Both said they wanted to, but it comes with controversy.

Today is Easter. Today is the holiday that recognizes the fact that Jesus Christ came out of the tomb and rose again. It’s a story that should be inspirational to anybody who has ever been knocked down in life and just what could happen with faith.

But the Resurrection story is not part of this musical. Well, it stops before it goes into it. There is some music at the very end that seems to indicate that the Resurrection happened.

What I love about “Jesus Christ Superstar” is that it really has a rock ’n’ roll groove with wild guitars, bombastic drums and the ferocious screams of one of Deep Purple’s lead vocalists, portraying Jesus Christ.

That’s right. On the original record, the same guy that sings “Smoke on the Water” is singing the part of Jesus Christ.

It’s groovy.

The original record actually has quite a cast, and it’s a wonderful ride through an era and time that took a very creative way of telling the story of Jesus Christ. The rock ’n’ roll music brings you in. And, before long, you may find yourself singing along or even screaming along, as it comes across.

Yes, the show does take some liberties. It depicts Jesus Christ as very human, full of pain, just like any of us may have in this life. But the story is the same as it has been for 2000 years. And, after half a century, this record certainly holds up as a very intriguing document of the rock generation.

