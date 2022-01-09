Tennis Anyone?: Cookie gets into some candy trouble

Cookie got his name when my son was about 11 years old. It was just a silly name for a dog. But it’s stuck.

This week, that name proved slightly prophetic.

He was a stray from Meadowview, Virginia. And he showed up with another dog called Patches.

Cookie loves to eat. I guess most dogs do. But he also likes to get into whatever he can get into, whether I let him do it or not.

On Monday, he got into my daughter’s room and got into my daughter’s Christmas candy.

I didn’t see it. But I heard about it.

My daughter came home from work, and she was furious.

“Daddy, who left the door open to my room?”

I suddenly realized that was me. I fessed up and took the chewing.

“Cookie ate some Hershey’s kisses and a couple of Reese’s Cups. Oh, he’s going to be sick.”

I knew chocolate was not good for dogs. Even if he has pinches of people food, I make sure that he stays away from the chocolate.

Now, I feared for my faithful companion.