Tennis Anyone?: Cookie gets into some candy trouble

Cookie got his name when my son was about 11 years old. It was just a silly name for a dog. But it’s stuck.
This week, that name proved slightly prophetic.
He was a stray from Meadowview, Virginia. And he showed up with another dog called Patches.
Cookie loves to eat. I guess most dogs do. But he also likes to get into whatever he can get into, whether I let him do it or not.
On Monday, he got into my daughter’s room and got into my daughter’s Christmas candy.
I didn’t see it. But I heard about it.
My daughter came home from work, and she was furious.
“Daddy, who left the door open to my room?”
I suddenly realized that was me. I fessed up and took the chewing.
“Cookie ate some Hershey’s kisses and a couple of Reese’s Cups. Oh, he’s going to be sick.”
I knew chocolate was not good for dogs. Even if he has pinches of people food, I make sure that he stays away from the chocolate.
Now, I feared for my faithful companion.
I called my wife and said that the dog seemed to be OK. He was running around, going up and down the stairs with enthusiasm.
“He’s on a sugar high, Joe.”
My daughter then followed her mama’s instructions to give the dog some hydrogen peroxide.
That was to make him throw up.
Turned out, our boy just sat around with an upset stomach.
We had a late night dinner from the Taco Bell. That should’ve gotten his interest. But he didn’t pant after one single scrap of any tortilla.
Cookie just sat on the couch.
The next day, he seemed to be just fine.
And then?
More than 24 hours after the dog we call Cookie Man took a trip to Candyland, I woke to hear him up chucking something. I don’t know what it was. I really didn’t wanna know. I just grabbed a tissue and wiped up the mess and got rid of it.
I petted the dog. He gave me one of his friendly growls.
All better.