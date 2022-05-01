Tennis Anyone?: Buchanan County honors Grundy native author Lee Smith

Lee Smith is one of the most celebrated authors in Southwest Virginia history.

She hails from Buchanan County, Virginia, and is darn proud of it.

So are the folks in Grundy.

Another thing: Dolly Parton has cited Smith as her favorite writer on several occasions.

This month, the Buchanan County Public Library will celebrate the literary achievements of the bestselling author on Saturday, May 14, beginning at noon.

The author is set to return to her hometown of Grundy for the unveiling of a sign in her honor and a reception featuring friends and fellow Southern authors as guest speakers.

Smith grew up in Grundy, where her father owned the Ben Franklin dime store. Smith drew inspiration for her writing early from people-watching at his store. After high school, Smith enrolled in Hollins College at Roanoke, Virginia. There, she would begin her first novel, “The Last Day the Dog Bushes Bloomed,” which would be published in 1968.

She also wrote for a newspaper.

In her career as an author, she has written 13 novels, four story collections and her memoir, “Dimestore.”

For more information on the event, call 276-935-5721.