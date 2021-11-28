Tennis Anyone?: Always remember to pack a spare car key

There’s a reason I always pack an extra car key in my pocket.

And that’s because of the text message I got on Tuesday morning from my daughter.

She was visiting friends at Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and she let me know that she was likely going to be late for work.

And that’s because she had locked her keys in her car.

Fortunately, we have a great benefit with insurance to help us in situations like this. Unfortunately, she had to wait and wait and wait for a service provider to get there across a couple of mountains.

I talked to a very friendly tow-truck driver from Saltville, Virginia, and he told me he had quite a journey.

At least, it sounded like a great journey to me.

He was going to go through Tannersville and Frog Level.

Then he would take a turn near Tazewell and eventually go down to Claypool Hill and find my daughter on the outskirts of Wardell.

Such a journey on a sunny day, especially when leaves are turning colors, would have made for quite a memorable outing. Pack a picnic.