Tennis Anyone?: Always remember to pack a spare car key

There’s a reason I always pack an extra car key in my pocket.
And that’s because of the text message I got on Tuesday morning from my daughter.
She was visiting friends at Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and she let me know that she was likely going to be late for work.
And that’s because she had locked her keys in her car.
Fortunately, we have a great benefit with insurance to help us in situations like this. Unfortunately, she had to wait and wait and wait for a service provider to get there across a couple of mountains.
I talked to a very friendly tow-truck driver from Saltville, Virginia, and he told me he had quite a journey.
At least, it sounded like a great journey to me.
He was going to go through Tannersville and Frog Level.
Then he would take a turn near Tazewell and eventually go down to Claypool Hill and find my daughter on the outskirts of Wardell.
Such a journey on a sunny day, especially when leaves are turning colors, would have made for quite a memorable outing. Pack a picnic.
But this was a service call. And my daughter was waiting, minute by minute, trying to get her car unlocked and then get to work.
Before I knew it, she had texted me and told me that she was on her way and past Lebanon.
In the end, I’m just glad she was able to get out of that fix. And that kind stranger, doing his job, was able to help her get out of a stranded situation and get on her way.
But, as soon as I can, I’m gonna give her a few dollars and tell her to pack a spare key in her pocket.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Joe Tennis
