Superstar country foursome the Oak Ridge Boys come to Bristol August 20

If You Go » Who: Oak Ridge Boys » When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $74.50-$88.50 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.oakridgeboys.com

Diminutive Richard Sterban opened his mouth and sang. A high and piercing voice came out of the wee lad. He was 6 and sang soprano in church in his native New Jersey.

Country music fans now know Richard Sterban as the longtime bass singer in the Oak Ridge Boys.

Experience the famed country quartet at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Sterban along with fellow Oaks Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden bring a busload of hits and rarified status as members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“You walk in that rotunda, a very special place. You’ll see the four faces of the Oak Ridge Boys in bronze,” said Sterban by phone from his home near Nashville. “Then you look around the wall and see Elvis, Kenny Rogers. You’ll see Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton. For the Oak Ridge Boys to be a part of that family, there really aren’t words to describe that.”

Long before the Oak Ridge Boys went country. Long before they earned hall of fame status with such hits as “Y’all Come Back Saloon” and “Elvira.” Years before stardom struck, they were four wide-eyed and talented young fellows whose love of God drove them to sing gospel music.

“The first singing I ever did, believe it or not, I was a boy soprano, and I was about 6 years old at the time,” Sterban said. “It was in church. Even though I was only 6 years old, I really thought that day that this is what I was meant to do with my life. I was meant to sing in front of people. So, basically, I just followed my dream.”

Then puberty struck.

“I continued having a high voice until I got to junior high school,” Sterban said. “In seventh grade, I was supposed to be tenor in the glee club. Over the summer, my voice really made a drastic change.”

Suddenly, Sterban could make Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid’s deep voice sound like a squeak.

“My teacher couldn’t believe the difference,” Sterban said. “She put me in the second bass section, and I have been there ever since.”

Sterban, whose church roots burrow deeper than his voice, continued to embrace gospel music into college. He sang in such gospel groups as the Keystone Quartet.

“When I was in college, I went to college in Trenton, New Jersey, I got together with some guys in Trenton,” he said. “They were from close to the Delaware River in Bristol, Pennsylvania. We sang in churches, revival meetings up in that part of the country. Eventually, we started doing some concerts with Joe Bonsall.”

Bonsall lived across the Delaware River in Philadelphia from Sterban in New Jersey. He sang in a gospel troupe called The Faith Four. Eventually, Bonsall joined Sterban in the Keystone Quartet in 1967.

“So, Joe and I, the Oak Ridge Boys is not the first group we sang in together,” Sterban, whose memoir “From Elvis to Elvira: My Life on Stage” was published 10 years ago, said.

In about 1970 or so, Sterban joined J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. He moved from New Jersey to Nashville. Months later, Elvis Presley hired them to tour and record with him.

“All of a sudden,” Sterban said, “I found myself on stage with the biggest star in the world.”

Bass booming Sterban left Elvis for the Oak Ridge Boys in 1972.

Moses-bearded baritone William Lee Golden joined the Oak Ridge Boys in 1965. Steady-handed Texan Duane Allen aligned with the Oaks in 1966. Mister enthusiasm Joe Bonsall became the Oaks’ tenor singer in 1973.

This year marks Sterban’s 50th year with the Oak Ridge Boys. In that span, the group went from being as sizzling as a primitive preacher in the pulpit to the hottest sound on country’s hit parade to now-legendary status.

“You know,” Sterban said, “I never dreamed as a young man in my 20s and singing with Elvis, that I would be in the same hall of fame with him. But here I am, all four Oak Ridge Boys in the Country Music Hall of Fame with him and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with Elvis, too.”

Yet now at a juncture when most musicians could and would cruise on what they’ve done, the Oak Ridge Boys continue to ripple with relevance. Recent albums including last year’s “Front Porch Singin’” beholds a group as two-dollar pistol hot as when they were young.

Stamped in gold, the Oak Ridge Boys remain as relevant as the words of the songs they sing.

“That’s important to us,” Sterban said. “We’re not kids any longer, but as long as the good Lord allows the four of us to keep in good health, we plan to keep on doing this. We do not plan to retire.”