Sullivan County Farm Bureau honored with Pinnacle Partnership Award

During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Sullivan County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.

“We are honored to win the Tennessee Farm Bureau Pinnacle Partnership Award. To me, this means that everyone in our county organization is unselfishly working to achieve the same goal, and that goal is to be the best Farm Bureau that we can possibly be. We are working for the betterment of our farmers and all rural people in Sullivan County by being the voice of agriculture,” said President Zane Vanover.

The Pinnacle Partnership Award is the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau may receive. It is evidenced by the cooperation between volunteer leaders, agents and staff. Sullivan County Farm Bureau was commended for their hard work and well-earned success over the past year.

Tennessee Farm Bureau is the largest Farm Bureau in the nation with a membership of more than 680,000. The organization celebrates serving as the voice of agriculture since 1921, and with the same mission a century later — to develop, foster, promote and protect programs for the general welfare, including economic, social, educational and political well-being of farm people of the great state of Tennessee.