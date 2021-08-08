STREAMWORKS seeking applications for Twenty Under 20

The STREAMWORKS educational program, based in Kingsport, Tennessee, is seeking applications for the Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Class of 2022.

The Twenty Under 20 awards highlight outstanding young people in the region who have forged their own path while doing community service, excelling in academics, or starting businesses. A recognition dinner event will be held in the spring of 2022.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we need to make sure we are getting back into the swing of things,” said STREAMWORKS Executive Director Dennis Courtney, “and one of our top priorities moving forward is celebrating these kids and their success. We are excited to partner with East Tennessee State University to host our awards ceremony in the spring, and we look forward to seeing the new faces that make up the Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Awards Class of 2022.

Applications opened Aug. 1 and will close Dec. 31. Forms can be requested by email at MckenzieT@streamworkseducation.org.

STREAMWORKS’ mission is to create programs that promote activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). It has established robotics teams and competitions in the region (the Robot Drone League) and offers summer camps and internships for students who want hands-on learning.

Visit streamworkseducation.org/twenty-under-20 to learn more about the program and see past winners.