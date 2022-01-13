SHORT TAKES | Marty Stuart returns to Bristol at the Paramount on Jan. 23

Farm and Fun Time with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Leave the tractors and shovels at home.

It’s Farm and Fun Time! Catch the monthly show tonight to see Darin & Brooke Aldridge inside the cozy McGlothlin Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Be sure to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, which is required to attend the event.

North Carolina-based bluegrass band Unspoken Tradition will precede bluegrass duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles, each month’s Farm and Fun Time host band, open the riveting evening. The show maintains a lineage that began on the radio in 1946. Resurrected nearly a decade ago as a monthly live radio show, Farm and Fun Time lends nods to the past in not just name but in such content as a farm report and live commercials.

If You Go » What: Farm and Fun Time Show » Who: Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Unspoken Tradition and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. » Where: McGlothlin Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum » Admission: $35 » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: www.darinandbrookealdridge.com

RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

While Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks argue among themselves and their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band teeters, tribute bands fill the void.

On the road goes RUMOURS, who bill themselves as The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show. Judge for yourselves how ultimate they are when they visit the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Jan. 14.

Named after Fleetwood Mac’s album from 1977, “Rumours,” this tribute band was formed in Los Angeles in 2012. Even though Fleetwood Mac dates to the late 1960s, RUMOURS, like many tribute bands based on Mick Fleetwood’s namesake, focuses on the band’s sales heyday of 1975 to 1987. In other words, count on hearing their take on such pop-rock masterpieces as “Landslide” and “Go Your Own Way.”

If You Go » Who: RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show » When: Friday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $22-$37 » Info: 423-968-5338 » Web, audio and video: https://paramountbristol.org

Highland Reverie

Weeks away from the NFL’s Washington Football Team change of names, the NFL playoffs will be in full wildcard throttle this Saturday and Sunday.

Well, names sometimes change in music, too. For instance, the duo of Luke Morris and Madison Elmore now bill as Highland Reverie. About 90 minutes before Saturday’s NFL kickoff, Highland Reverie debuts its new name at Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday, Jan. 15. Hear the music, see the game.

Highland Reverie sounds like the Blue Ridge Mountains if the Blue Ridge Mountains could sing. Just listen to their new single, “Rain and Snow.” Plucked from their forthcoming album, the song illustrates the duo’s plaintive style. Roots, like those of an ancient oak, occupy deep sinews of high-country folk music in the sound and substance of the aptly named Highland Reverie.

If You Go » Who: Highland Reverie » When: Saturday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: $5 » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: https://highlandreverie.com

Music Notes

Country music’s Renaissance man, Marty Stuart, returns to Bristol, Tennessee, when he revisits the Paramount on Saturday, Jan. 23, with his exceptional band, His Fabulous Superlatives. Good seats remain from $35 to $45 per ticket.

Stuart’s a reminder of what country music was, which remains in the scope of his style, and what it could be going forward from others. Nowadays, he’s like a lone Picasso, painting in a hall of one.

“The country music I love to hear,” said Stuart during a visit to Bristol several years ago, “when you drop the needle on the record you know, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s country music.”

Stuart’s Fabulous Superlatives, typically attired onstage in rhinestone suits a la Porter Wagoner’s Wagonmasters, supply a twang-terrific engine within which Stuart thrives. His band belongs in the pantheon of country music’s most hallowed bands.

“It’s a band of a lifetime,” Stuart said. “When you look at the legacy bands of country music — the Strangers, the Buckaroos, the Tennessee Three — I can totally see the Superlatives right there with them. It’s a legacy band.”

For ticket information and otherwise, call the Paramount at 423-274-8920, or visit the box office at 518 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. Access the beloved venue online at https://paramountbristol.org.

Texas’ Aural Method provides three introductions of their style during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit https://auralmethod.bandcamp.com/album/let-us-face-the-evening-skies-with-child-like-eyes-free-download. Find such contemplative tracks as “Let Us Face the Evening Skies with Child-like Eyes,” which blends poetry and ambient music.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.