SHORT TAKES | Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram scintillates at The Cameo

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Make way for country music’s Renaissance man.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives make their triumphant return to town on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the hallowed Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Stuart has played the Paramount and Bristol numerous times.

But no two Marty Stuart shows are the same. He may summon his cosmic-cooked rendition of “Orange Blossom Special.” He may dip his eternally cool self into the catalogs of mentors Johnny Cash or Lester Flatt. Whatever and whichever, Stuart’s driving sound recalls Cash’s Tennessee Three, a freight train of music that’s undeniable. No wonder then that Bristol loves Marty Stuart and Marty Stuart loves Bristol.

If You Go » Who: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives » When: Sunday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $30-$65 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://martystuart.net

Florencia Rusinol

Johnson City’s Florencia Rusinol (pronounced ROO-SIN-YOLE) projects floridly spellbinding music, much as she embodies American essence.

She’s now billed with her band as Florencia & The Feeling. Latch upon their flair on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee.

Born in Canada to Argentine parents, Rusinol grew up in East Tennessee. With a music degree in hand, her music qualifies as vivid explorations of world and American music. Snippets of rural Appalachia boogie alongside windswept Argentine flavors and generous flashes of jazz. It’s danceable music; it’s Florencia Rusinol music that, yes, she performs with considerable feeling.

If You Go » Who: Florencia Rusinol » When: Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. » Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-3382 » Web, audio and video: www.florenciarusinol.com

Steel Rockin’

Erwin’s Rusty Steel does not simply hearken to rock’s hair metal days of old.

Rusty Steel embodies rock’s hair metal days of yesterday and today. He’s no relic. Check out Steel’s sizzle on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee.

Steel resembles Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. He sings like a combination of Jon Bon Jovi and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer with an East Tennessee accent attached. Long of hair, style and substance, whether it’s an original or cover, Steel makes ’80s rock fans yearn for the past and youngsters hope for a return of such rock glory. Return? Rock never died inside Rusty Steel.

If You Go » Who: Rusty Steel » When: Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. » Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $5 » Info: 423-844-0400 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/RustySteelmusic/

Music Notes

The road will not go on forever for Robert Earl Keen, long-beloved troubadour of Texas music.

Keen will retire from touring in September. Announced on his website on Jan. 14, Keen — who will perform at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 26 — said that as of Sept. 4, 2022, “I will no longer tour and perform publicly.”

Keen added that he will continue to write songs.

“I’m a strong believer in clarity and truth,” Keen wrote on his website. “As much as I love what I do, it’s more important that I do it well or not at all. I’m not sick or experiencing any existential crisis. I feel that making a decision and quitting the road while I still love it, is the way I want to leave it. I’ve witnessed first hand the alternative and promised myself I would go out feeling all the love for music and performing the same way I entered — with passion and enthusiasm.”

Good tickets remain from $57 to $64 to see Keen at The Cameo. For more information, visit www.robertearlkeen.com. To purchase tickets go to https://thecameotheater.com or call 276-296-1234.

Keen follows a scintillating performance by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram last Thursday at The Cameo. Though but 22, the bluesman didn’t sound so blue in Bristol, but he played as if intent upon melting concrete.

“As y’all can see,” Kingfish said several songs into his 90-minute set, “I’m a very emotional player.”

A player with fire and poise, while liberally sampling from his two albums, Kingfish highlighted multiple elongated guitar solos. Echoes of blues legend Buddy Guy bounded forth from the young Mississippian’s deft fingers.

Backed by a three-man band, Kingfish transfixed the large and vocal audience during such songs as “662” and “Long Distance Woman.” James Dillard, of Knoxville, sat on the front row.

“Amazing!” said Dillard, who said he was originally from Bristol.

“I used to come to The Cameo as a kid,” he said. “I’d see movies.”

In Kingfish, Dillard witnessed a marvel who mesmerized. For instance, midway through the show, Kingfish stepped from the stage with guitar in hand and playing, into the crowd. He walked up an aisle, into the lobby and upstairs into the balcony, where he played a blistering solo at the edge.

Emotional player, indeed. Sweet dripped from his brow, down his face and seemingly into the notes he played. He sang with power, played like a prodigy and fueled it all on high blues octane.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion alum Charley Crockett helms this week’s free MP3 downloads. Go to https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/charley-crockett/oct-5-2021-paste-studio-atx-austin-tx. Find four songs, including Crockett’s dip-dyed country “Are We Lonesome Yet.” Each were recorded live at Paste Studio last October.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.