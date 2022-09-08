SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday

Tanya Tucker

Make welcome country music royalty.

Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.

But back in May 1972, Tucker seemed like just another teenage girl from Texas. Until she sang these opening lines: “Delta Dawn, what’s that flower you have on, could it be a faded rose from days gone by?” Gifted the voice of an adult, Tucker quickly developed into one of country’s most beloved singers. Hits longer than Crystal Gayle’s hair — “What’s Your Mama’s Name” to “Strong Enough to Bend” compelled Tucker to household-name status.

If You Go » What: 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion » Who: Tanya Tucker » When: Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. » Where: State Street Stage, downtown Bristol » Admission: $125 three-day pass » Info: (423) 573-1927 » Web, audio and video: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival

JJ Grey & Mofro

Shaken and stirred from a steaming kettle of rock’s edge and blues’ rawness, funk’s funkiness and soul’s heart emerged JJ Grey & Mofro.

Spiced with a Southern touch, JJ Grey & Mofro helm the stage in Cumberland Square Park at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Fielded in downtown Bristol, JJ Grey co-headlines the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

JJ Grey gravitated to music during the mid-1990s from his native Jacksonville, Florida. From the dim lights, thick smoke of the South’s juke joints to pubs and festivals overseas, Grey forged a stout following while swimming well upstream from music’s mainstream. Albums including 2001’s introductory “Blackwater” to 2015’s narratives rich “Ol’ Glory,” paired with Grey’s live shows to weld an unmistakably infectious style.

If You Go » What: 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion » Who: JJ Grey & Mofro » When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. » Where: Cumberland Square Park, downtown Bristol » Admission: $125 three-day pass » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: www.jjgrey.com

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Imagine trying to follow in the gigantically distinctive style of the late Ralph Stanley.

Wisely, his son, Ralph Stanley II, chose his own pathway within bluegrass. Hear Stanley II lead his father’s famed Clinch Mountain Boys band during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 11. Eyeball them at 4:30 p.m. on the Country Mural Stage.

His voice much more akin to his late uncle Carter’s, Ralph Stanley II dove into bluegrass well before his father’s death. He began in his father’s band in 1995. Since then, he’s recorded nearly 10 albums. Critically acclaimed titles include 2000’s “Pretty Girls, Pretty Lights” and 2012’s “Born to be a Drifter.” Though he rides aboard his late father’s bus and performs in the same genre with the same band, Ralph Stanley II makes indelible bluegrass unlike anyone else.

If You Go » What: 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion » Who: Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys » When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. » Where: Country Mural Stage, downtown Bristol » Admission: $125 three-day pass » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: https://ralph2.com

Music Notes

Drive into downtown Bristol. Much as one can oftentimes smell rain in the air well before rain hits the ground, impressions visual and visceral of tomorrow’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion grow ever more obvious.

Among the more abundant takeaways about Rhythm & Roots historically as well as contemporarily is that it’s a local festival. After all, it’s here, right? Furthermore, and even though marquee national names including this year’s Tanya Tucker and last year’s Blackberry Smoke warrant large crowds, they are without question on the same bill as numbers of local musicians.

Most noticeably and noteworthy this as well as last year, Castlewood’s 49 Winchester occupies ample space amid Rhythm & Roots’ impressive lineup. On Saturday, the national road burning warriors play the prominent State Street Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Less than two weeks ago, the Isaac Gibson-led band of Appalachian country boy rockers made their Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. If odds were given and bets taken at Bristol Casino, one could wage a wad of dough and score huge that 40 Winchester will triumph once again as one of Rhythm & Roots’ most well-received and beloved bands.

But they aren’t the only local band on tap this year. Listen for Johnson City’s brilliant Bill and the Belles as well as Bristol treasure JP Parsons. There’s Bluff City wunderkind Alli Epperson and Abingdon’s whiz-of-a-wonder Adam Bolt.

There’s far more from the local pool of profound music to hear during Rhythm & Roots. Piney Flats’ nationally recognized Carson Peters leads Iron Mountain. From the pages of the great American songbook comes Johnson City’s Ed Snodderly. Tennessee’s Appalachian Mountains yield Sam Collie & The Roustabouts, young titans of traditional country music with a rockabilly beat.

To peruse the lineup of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, reference https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup. To purchase tickets, call (423) 573-1927.

Emily Scott Robinson plays Rhythm & Roots on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. on the 6th Street Stage. She also leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Look to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/emily-scott-robinson/nov-4-2021-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga to find four evocative songs recorded live last November at Paste Studio including “Cheap Seats” and “Lightning in a Bottle.”