SHORT TAKES | Americal Idol champ Phillip Phillips ‘Thriller’ at eUnoia Concert

Reep & Reno

The names Jon Reep and Reno Collier may not inspire scintillating responses of instant recognition.

Yet as Reep & Reno, their stand-up comedy makes legions of people laugh. The laugh-a-minute pair bring their Reep & Reno Comedy Show to stellar Paramount Bristol Friday, Aug. 19. Excellent tickets, including at press time at least two seats in the front row, remain available.

Reep’s topical humor led to his winning the fifth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Reep’s reaped success on Comedy Central, and has a new album, “Ginger Pain.” Collier’s toured with Larry the Cable Guy and experienced his own special on Comedy Central. Together, Reep & Reno poke fun at everyday situations and draw from blue-collar life.

If You Go » Who: Reep & Reno » When: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $33.04-$62.50 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://renocolliercomedy.com

Charlie Maples

Rockabilly’s Brian Setzer named his band the Stray Cats. Erin Dalton and husband Andrew Gibbens named their band after a stray cat who ran away.

Presenting Charlie Maples. Hear them purr on Friday, Aug. 19 at the historic Down Home in Johnson City. Dalton’s past includes work with Johnson City’s lightning bolt Amythyst Kiah and the harmonious Bill and the Belles. Gibbens played drums with Kiah as well as with This Mountain.

Together, Dalton and Gibbens’ Charlie Maples lead a four-person troupe of eclectic musicians. Musically, like Woody Guthrie rambling on the road, Charlie Maples does not stay in one place for long. Their excursions include forays into jazz, blues, and folk. They’ve even tip-toed into realms of classical and hip hop, rock and ambient music. Catnip with tunes, Charlie Maples finely evoke independent music.

If You Go » Who: Charlie Maples » When: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $18 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: https://charliemaplesmusic.com

Moonshiner Josh Owens’s Outlaw Revival

Humdingers on parade only in part describes the liqueur-making moonshiners on Discovery Channel’s hit docudrama series, “Moonshiners.”

One of them, North Carolina’s Josh Owens, leads Moonshiner Josh’s Outlaw Revival. Experience the reverie on Saturday, Aug. 20, at East Tennessee Distillery in Piney Flats, Tennessee.

Nashville rapper Struggle Jennings leads a lineup that spotlights music and comedy. Jennings, born William Harness, is a grandson of country legend Waylon Jennings. He leads a wild and wooly lineup that includes blue collar comedy from Rowdy Roger and Kyle Shute, as well as moonshine-fueled music from the Kentucky Music Mafia. Like a swig of moonshine, Outlaw Revival provides lightning bolts by the jolt.

If You Go » What: Moonshiner Josh’s Outlaw Revival » Who: Struggle Jennings, Kentucky Music Mafia, Thomas Gabriel, Dirty Grass Soul, Jeff Anderson, Dustin Sims, Rowdy Roger, Kyle Shute and more. » When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. » Where: East Tennessee Distillery, 220 Piney Flats Road, Piney Flats, Tenn. » Admission: $20 » Info: 423-391-0383 » Web, audio and video: www.outlawrevival.com

Music Notes

A crowd of about 2,000 packed Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday night. They were greeted by pleasant weather and the finely tuned pop-rock of Phillip Phillips.

They gathered for eUnoia: A Well Mind Concert. A benefit for Frontier Health Foundation and to raise awareness of its mental health initiatives, Kristie Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health, spoke earlier in the day of its impact and import.

“We created the foundation for two purposes. The first purpose is to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and substance abuse,” said Hammonds from a boardroom in The Bristol Hotel. “The second reason is to help support Frontier Health programs and services. Last year, we saw more than 60,000 individuals.”

Moments later, Phillip Phillips walked in.

“Life changed a lot — mostly good,” said Phillips, who won American Idol season 11 in 2012. “I get to do what I loved, always dreamed of. It’s work, but it’s a lot of fun. I get to play music in front of a lot of people.”

Phillips punctuated his American Idol win with a best-selling debut album. Released in 2012, “The World from the Side of the Moon” earned him a platinum album. Two singles from the LP, “Home” then “Gone, Gone, Gone” each sold more than a million copies.

But then he was faced with following it up, which he did with 2014’s “Behind the Light.” Sophomore records, particularly in the aftermath of major debuts, present a daunting task.

“That’s true,” Phillips, 31, said. “I’m proud of my second and third record. The goal is to try to write good music. Is every song on the albums really good? No.”

Well, that’s honest.

“The first record, you only get one opportunity to make a first album,” Phillips said. “That’s a really special album for me. Went platinum and all of that stuff. A lot of those were songs I wrote when I was living with my parents right before everything happened. I really love those tunes.”

Momentarily and several hours before show time, Phillips was off to see Bristol. Camera in hand, he said he wanted to take some photographs of downtown Bristol.

New Yorker Lauren Davidson opened. An exuberant set, she dipped into her still-growing catalog for such pop-rockers as “Thinking About You” and such covers as Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Dark skies descended on the park by 9. His downtown trek completed, Phillips welcomed the audience with such songs as 2014’s “Unpack Your Heart.” Backed by a five-man band that included Bristol resident Dave Eggar on cello, Phillips peeled the pop to expose his more rocking roots.

Men, women and children danced and sang right along. Phillips, who kept them excited with such emotive-packers as “Home” and “Raging Fire,” surprised more than a few with his cover of Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion.” Perhaps best of all, he enthralled and prompted more than one jaw to drop, when he summoned Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Yet perhaps Phillips’ most meaningful moments came leading up to “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

“If you think nobody cares about you,” Phillips said to the crowd, “I care about you.”

As Phillips invoked Jackson’s “Thriller,” event organizer and Frontier Health official Josh Moore walked up beside the stage. Crowd dancing, Phillips rocking, the night dazzling.

“How’d we do?” Moore asked.

To paraphrase Jackson’s “Thriller,” it was a thriller of a night.

Minnesota’s Charlie Parr recalls the ghost of Robert Johnson and more in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Dial up www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/charlie-parr/aug-28-2021-paste-studio-western-mass-greenfi1. Parr visited Paste Studio last August to drop a trio of songs, including a haunting “I’m Listening to Robert Johnson” and an eternally joyful “817 Oakland Avenue.”