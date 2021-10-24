Scenic cycling event marks 15th annual ride

Referencing the sunny weather last Saturday and Floyd’s colorful fall foliage, Tour de Dirt organizer and founder Paul Sullivan reminded cyclists participating in the 15th annual event that the ride is not a race, but a tour of the most scenic backroads of Floyd County.

More than 200 cyclists participated in the Oct. 16 event that kicked off from the Floyd Family Campground, formerly Chantilly Farms, to benefit Plenty! Farm and Food Bank in Floyd.

With four different route distances to choose from — the Full Pull (76-plus miles), the Fiddy (57 miles), the Lite (37 miles) and a Funn Ride (15 miles) — the ride was supported by support and gear vehicles and aid stations, where riders took breaks and fueled up with protein bars, donuts, sandwiches, fruit, meat sticks, electrolyte drinks and more.

“It’s a family affair,” said Caroline Tesauro, whose family of six did the Fun Ride together. Sons Joseph, Silas and Charlie cruised alongside their mother, while their 2-year-old sister Jet was pulled in a trailer behind their father, Joe Tesauro.

The event was made possible by sponsors, volunteers and donations. A total of 223 bicyclists preregistered, paying a registration that went to benefit the local efforts of Plenty!