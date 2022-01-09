Salvation Army meets holiday fundraising goal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Despite volunteer staffing concerns and another year of the COVID-19 pandemic squeezing the economy, the Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities met its fundraising goal during the Red Kettle Campaign Season over the holidays.

According to a recent press release, the Salvation Army needed to raise $405,000 to meet the needs of families and community members in the Tri-Cities struggling with finding housing, food and care. The community responded by donating over $444,000 to the campaign through the annual Kettle-a-Thon, which raised $57,605, and sponsors WJHL News Channel 11, Eastman Credit Union, Blackburn Childers, Stegall CPAs, Ballad Health, Mitch Cox, BioPure, Mahoney’s and The Johnson City Press.

“Our goal is to meet human needs with discrimination providing meals, food, shelter, warm clothing, gifts for boys and girls, and other critical assistance for families and all who might otherwise go without,” said Capt. Antwann Yocum of the Salvation Army.

In addition, the Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities reported the organization served 2,800 Angel Tree recipients, provided 2,000 food boxes, found permanent housing for 15 people, and prevented 30 individuals from being evicted or losing utilities.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.salvationarmytricities.org.