BRISTOL, Tenn. — Eleven Tri-Cities area Jersey Mike’s Subs locations raised a record $100,000 for the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Funds were raised during the 13th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign, restaurant officials announced in a written statement.

This marks the tenth time that SCC-Bristol has been chosen as the recipient of the program.

“We are so blessed to once again be included in Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving, and we can’t say thank you enough to Jersey Mike's and to our community for their generosity,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Partnerships like this one are essential to helping our chapter raise the funds necessary to continue to assist the agencies and children in our region.”

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving on March 29, when nearly 2,500 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more, according to the statement.

“We are so thankful for our customers tremendous response to our Month-of-Giving and Day-of-Giving campaign, to help raise money for the Bristol’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities," said David Wampler, a local Jersey Mike’s Franchisee. "We love being a partner with such a great organization because they help more than 70 children’s organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. These funds will help make a difference in the lives of thousands of kids in our area,”

This fundraising total exceeds the $20 million raised during last year’s campaign. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.