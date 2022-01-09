Randall: Starting a clean slate

Staff? I looked at my cat. She flicked her tail and walked away.

I don’t have a staff. I don’t have a cat anymore, either, but that’s another story. I have a family (my husband, our five grown children, their others and nine grandchildren.) And I have a few friends that I hope still remember my name.

I’m also thankful for the help and friendship of editors and others at newspapers that publish my column each week.

But no one can answer mail for me. Not even my grandkids. I need and want to do it myself.

And yet, there are times when I fall behind. Not just with mail. With laundry. And phone calls. And life in general. I’m not proud of it, but there it is.

Do you ever fall behind, too? It happens, I guess, to most of us. Well, to some of us more than others. It’s not a good feeling. And it’s certainly not a good way to start a new year that we’re all hoping and praying will turn out to be our best year yet.

So today, for hours, I’ve been opening and reading mail from readers who wrote to me in the waning days of 2021.