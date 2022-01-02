Randall: Moments, big and small

His Santa was faster. But mine liked to spin and twirl.

I wish you could’ve seen us.

Life is made of moments. Some are big, like falling in love, or giving birth, or hosting a houseful of loved ones for Christmas dinner. Others are small, like a smile from a stranger you pass on the street, or a pat on the back when you need it, or a little plastic Santa waddling at you across a table.

Big and small, we need them all to cherish and to remember and to make us feel truly alive.

Looking back on 2021, the second year of the pandemic, I remember many wonderful moments — notably, the birth of my granddaughter, Leilani.

But I often felt I had to look harder to find them. To see the smile behind the mask. To sense the warmth in social distancing. To feel the kisses my grandson Jonah gave me on FaceTime.

I don’t want to have to look hard for moments, big or small. I want to see them everywhere, even with my eyes closed.

So for 2022, I have two wishes for us all: First, to be done with the pandemic in every possible way; and second, to be blessed with countless great moments, big and small and full of life.

What will matter most in the year ahead, as it did in the past, is not so much what it will bring, but what we choose to make of it. Here’s to making it the best.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924 or www.sharonrandall.com.