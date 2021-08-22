Randall: Love That Red

There was a time in my life when I wore makeup every day. Yes, it was before the pandemic. But it began the day I turned 13.

My mother didn’t let me wear makeup at that age. I complied with her wishes when possible, but like most children, I was hell-bent on doing as I pleased.

So for my 13th birthday, I asked my sister — who was six years older, married with a baby and a firm belief in makeup — for a tube of clear lip gloss.

That is what she gave me with this advice: “Use it sparingly, Sissy. A little goes a long way.”

Thus began my devotion to makeup. Every morning, I’d apply that gloss, just so, to my lips. And that little bit of shine would miraculously transform me from plain and ordinary to almost — I’ll just say it — pretty.

That is how it made me feel. Even if I couldn’t see it in the mirror, I felt it deep inside.

Everyone — male, female, young, old, rich, poor or ugly as sin — we should all feel pretty. That’s how God created us. God doesn’t do ugly. Even warthogs light up at each other’s looks.

In a world obsessed with beauty, it’s hard to feel pretty, inside or out, especially if we’ve been shamed by mistakes or belittled by hurtful words.