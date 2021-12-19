Randall: A most needed and wonderful gift

Early in December, I start watching for my most wanted and needed gift. I never know what it will be, until it drops in my lap like a feather falling from heaven. When I see it, I always smile and shake my head.

The first Christmas I recall, I was almost 4 years old. My parents were divorced. I lived with my mother and missed my dad. Christmas Eve, as she put me to bed, I said, “Mama, can I see my daddy for Christmas?”

“Not for Christmas,” she said, “but maybe soon. Go to sleep.”

I didn’t sleep. A knock at the door sent my heart flying. But it wasn’t my dad. It was the man my mother hoped to marry.

They went in the kitchen for coffee. I fell asleep but awoke a bit later to hear my mother arguing with someone at the door. Then she went in the kitchen and said to her friend, “It’s him. He’s putting together a toy for her. He won’t be long.”

Him? Santa? I tiptoed to the living room. And there on the floor — assembling the dollhouse of my dreams — was my dad!