Prodigy Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram makes his Bristol debut tonight at The Cameo Theater

Neither hellhounds nor the devil at the crossroads haunt Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, near the crossroads of Robert Johnson fame, Ingram earned international acclaim for playing a sizzling style of the blues. He was in middle school at the time.

Now nearly 23, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram makes his Bristol debut on Thursday, Jan. 13, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Well, that’s tonight. Tickets, they’re still available.

“Bristol, it’s the story of country music, the location,” said Ingram, by phone from his home near Clarksdale, Mississippi. “For me and how I see it, that’s the foundation of the blues. Clarksdale is the foundation.”

Ingram’s discovery of the blues amounted to observing his environs from childhood. Famous musicians including Sam Cooke, Ike Turner, Earl Hooker and Willie Brown hailed from Clarksdale. Then as now, it’s home and haven to the blues.

“It just got me,” Ingram, 22, said of the blues. “Muddy Waters, when my dad showed me a documentary, it got me.”

Ingram was only about 5 when he watched the PBS documentary on the late Muddy Waters, one of the most influential bluesmen in the world. For instance, it was Waters’ song, “Rollin’ Stone,” that inspired the name of rock’s Rolling Stones.

“Yeah, it got me,” Ingram said. “Also, there was one episode of ‘Sanford and Son’ with B.B. King.”

Thus inspired, Ingram sought a full education in the blues. He learned to play music at least in part through an arts and education program through Clarksdale’s Delta Blues Museum. Ingram played drums at 6, bass at 11 and then guitar.

He has since toured with blues legend Buddy Guy. Also, he has staged concerts domestically and abroad and performed at the White House for former first lady Michelle Obama.

“What really pushed it out there, in 2015, I did a video that went viral,” Ingram said. “Then I had other videos that went viral. We were busting out big time.”

YouTube and Facebook provided ample outlets for Ingram, pipelines that pushed Ingram from Clarksdale out into the wide world.

“Really, really big,” he said. “The first video that went viral on Facebook had, like, 14 million views. Some went up to 20 million views. I was still in school.”

A prodigious musician, Ingram looks young and sounds seasoned. Brawny of voice, the fleet-fingered guitarist owns accomplishments that belie his youth. It’s all about feel.

“For me, playing music altogether was something revealing,” Ingram said. “Playing the blues, I have a release. It may be sad, this music may make you sad, but it mostly makes me happy.”

So when he looks for songs to record, as on his latest album “662,” Ingram said he looks for new terrain to explore.

“I always try to not repeat what I’ve done before,” he said. “What can I try that’s new and still has a bluesy edge? What can I bring to the table?”

With “662,” which he recorded during the pandemic, Ingram turned introspective. It’s a personal album, he said.

“The first record [in 2019] was an introduction to Kingfish,” Ingram said. “With this record, I wanted to update people on what’s been going on in my life. That’s what the blues is, it’s your story.”

Ingram’s story bounds from his sound. In Ingram’s skilled hands, blended electric blues touches learned from the records of Muddy Waters cohabit space with Jimi Hendrix’s far-out exploration of the guitar. From there, the man known as Kingfish occupies a sea of his own.

Onstage, Ingram’s a piranha in a sea of tadpoles. A fierce blues guitarist and singer, he’s a monument to the past and a lightning rod that bolts into the future.

“When I’m onstage,” Ingram said, “all that I play just oozes out of me. I’m not the most technical, but I will play what I feel.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.