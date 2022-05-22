Preservation Awards name Bristol's best-kept historic homes

The Bristol Virginia Historic Preservation Award Committee recognized property owners and developers at their homes and businesses on May 17 and May 19 for preservation of properties located within the city’s five historic districts and citywide. The city’s historic districts are the Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Downtown Commercial and Bristol Warehouse Historic Districts. Properties within Bristol, Virginia city limits but outside historic districts are eligible for the Citywide Award. Here are the 2022 award recipients:

Euclid Avenue Historic District

The Young home at 513 Park St. was restored by Parker Gemmell and Jason Cunningham. The two-story Dutch Colonial home was originally built in 1900 and was often referred to as the “barn house.” Vacant for many years, the property now stands preserved. The home has new siding and updated front and back porches. New beams have been added to the front porch. There is a new staircase leading from the front porch to the yard and sidewalk. The property has a beautiful backyard with a large shed and off-street parking. The restoration is a welcoming and inviting transformation to this historic neighborhood.

Solar Hill Historic District

The Shew home at 258 King St., known as the King-Lancaster-McCoy-Mitchell House, contains two rooms that date back to 1816. The dwelling is a Victorian Italianate-style with Colonial Revival details. Exterior additions in 1880, 1893 and 1902 left blueprints to assist in recreating long-faded features for current restoration. The lengthy restoration included replacing weathered porch floors, front porch roof reconstruction, new period-appropriate exterior paint, reconstruction of front doors, brickwork repointing, reconstruction of a five-paneled board above the middle window, stucco restoration below the bay window, landscaping and a new sidewalk of reclaimed brick. The extensive restoration denotes great detail and loving care by both the property owners and local experts.

Virginia Hill Historic District

The Mitoraj home at 417 Spencer St., known as the I.C. Fowler House, was built in the Greek Revival architectural style in 1867. The house had several owners and for many years was used as rental property after being split into two apartments. Features on the exterior include poplar siding and a Shaker shingle roof. The chimneys were rebuilt to match the home. Two rooms were removed at the back, since they were not original. Period-appropriate mortar was used in rebuilding the brick porch after its supports were dismantled. This outstanding historic home is a beautiful showcase within walking distance of downtown.

Bristol Downtown Commercial Historic District

The Cameo Theater at 703 State St. was built in 1925 and is one of the 15 oldest theaters in Virginia. Over 40 years of neglect left the building with a crumbling facade and chipping interior ceilings and paint. The beautiful restoration by owner Brent Buchanan took over three years and included new plumbing, drywall, paint, tile, trim, carpet and sound system. Some of the interior’s original trim and wood were reclaimed, and the electrical was updated. The signature marquee’s new look draws visitors to the historic iconic venue. The theater is a landmark icon of the Bristol community providing music and entertainment.

Bristol Warehouse Historic District

Crossroads Medical Mission recently opened the single-story building at 433 Scott St. Originally built in 1950, the building features a concrete foundation, flat roof and concrete block exterior. On the front of the building, there is an over-the-door shed roof canopy of metal supported by two metal pipes. Recent renovations include installing a handicapped-accessible ramp, converting the garage entrance into a clinic entrance and enhancing parking. The property is a welcoming and vital resource for medical services in the Bristol community. The building also represents Bristol’s significance as a warehouse and railroad center during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Citywide

Hannah’s Cabin at 1452 Lee Highway was originally built approximately 1780-1820. From 1980-1990, the cabin’s hand-hewn logs cut from the fields and huge v-notch rafters were dismantled and moved to Bristol, Virginia from Logan Creek in Washington County, Virginia, and the cabin was rebuilt in 1991 by the Kistner family. The massive rock foundation was rebuilt with concrete and steel girders. The front porch and roof were replaced and a farmhouse limestone chimney reassembled. A kitchen in the back of the cabin was removed, since it was not original. Styrofoam and modernized chinking were placed between the logs to keep out insects and maintain cabin temperature. Hannah’s cabin stands today as a wonderfully preserved piece of the history of pioneer life in Southwest Virginia.