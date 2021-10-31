Presenting the contestants for Miss Food City 2021

Miss Food City has become one of the most sought-after titles for young ladies across the region. The winner of the pageant will represent Food City during various company-related events, including the Food City Dirt Race and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
Miss Food City 2022 will receive $3,000 cash and other prizes, including a $1,200 scholarship provided by sponsor Rave Hair Styling Products and a Mani/Pedi and Facial package from Dragonfly Spa.
Tickets are $10 and will be available the night of the event. Children 5 and under are admitted free of charge. A number of exciting door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, including two tickets to the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, tickets to Ripley’s Attractions, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Anakeesta, Wonderworks, Titanic, Food City gift cards, two certificates for a manicure from Dragonfly Spa, Rave Hair Styling Product gift baskets, Fire HD10 tablet and 2 two-night stays at Deer Ridge Mountain Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Reggie Neal and Marcus Brooks of WXBQ 96.9 FM 24 Carrot Country will serve as Masters of Ceremony. The pageant will be directed by the ladies of the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefiting their sponsored projects and charities.
CONTESTANTS
Rilee Barnette, 19
5’4” | Castlewood, Va.
Rilee is currently a student at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Her hobbies include traveling, meeting new people and being a collegiate cheerleader. Her greatest accomplishments include being selected to work with her local Rotary chapter, where she participated in packing 30,000 meals to be distributed to both Haiti and her community, organizing a Christmas toy drive for Niswonger Children’s Hospital and collecting and donating over 1,700 books to a local pediatric medical office to help with their reading initiative to send every child home with a book. She hopes to be accepted into the dental hygiene program at ETSU next fall, and after graduation, she would love to join the health wagon team of dentistry and provide dental care to the Tri-State area.
Abigail Bright, 19
5’6” | Kingsport, Tenn.
Abigail is currently a student at Milligan University and is employed by Chili’s in Kingsport. Her hobbies include dancing and volunteering in the community. Her greatest accomplishments include getting her first dance solo, graduating high school with honors and getting a dance scholarship at Milligan University. She plans to graduate with a Bachelor of Social Work with a minor in legal studies. She then hopes to get into law school to become a civil lawyer and be able to advocate while doing pro-bono work for foster children.
Katie Campbell, 20
5’5” | Pikeville, Ky.
Katie is currently a student at the University of Pikeville Elliot School of Nursing. Her hobbies include being outdoors, hiking and kayaking. She’s also very interested in learning about the health and well-being of others and being active in her community. Her greatest accomplishments include being accepted into the Pikeville Elliot School of Nursing straight out of high school, having the privilege to provide care for those in need within her community and competing in the 2020 Miss Food City pageant. Her goal is to make a difference in someone’s life and make a positive impact on those around her as a Registered Nurse, and she wants her future patients to know that they matter and that she’s there to provide them the best care possible.
Tannar Chauvin, 18
5’1” | Whitwell, Tenn.
Tannar is currently a student at Whitwell High School and is employed by Food City. Her hobbies include hiking in the mountains, painting and doing anything outdoors with animals. Her greatest accomplishments include being named an NSHSS Ambassador, being able to venture into the world on her own at 18 and being promoted in six months at her first job. Her future goals include getting her nursing degree and her Realtor License.
Sierra Deskins, 20
5’3” | Chilhowie, Va.
Sierra is currently in the application process for Dental Hygiene at Wytheville Community College and is employed by Lowe’s Home Improvement. Her hobbies include flipping houses, traveling, hunting and fishing. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating with her associate degree one year after graduating high school with a 4.0, winning Miss Washington County and creating an anti-bullying platform called “Bullying Doesn’t Define ME” and serving as a volunteer in the Election Day Page and being awarded by the Director of Elections a Certificate of Participation for her performance in 2018. Her future goals include furthering her education in dental hygiene, helping those who are unable to afford regular dental care and building back their confidence.
Katherine Freeman, 19
5’2” | Bristol, Va.
Katherine is currently a student at Emory & Henry College and is employed by Victory Children’s Center. Her hobbies include family lake days, going on adventures with her dog, working with children, cheerleading, planting succulents and drawing. Her greatest accomplishments include being Miss Photogenic in the Mr. & Miss John S. Battle pageant and working on getting her Master’s in Education in four years. Her future goals include receiving her Master’s in Education from Emory & Henry College along with her Special Education endorsement, becoming a Special Education teacher at the elementary school level, becoming the head varsity cheer coach at John S. Battle High School, starting a family and small farm and opening her own daycare.
Caitlyn Ison, 20
5’6” | Mount Carmel, Tenn.
Caitlyn is currently a student at East Tennessee State University and is employed by Bath & Body Works. Her hobbies include playing the piano, camping and dancing. Her greatest accomplishments include serving as Miss Sullivan County 2020-2021 at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, receiving the Twenty Under 20 Award and graduating high school with 48 college credit hours while maintaining over a 4.0 GPA. Her future goals include graduating from East Tennessee State University in the spring of 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and furthering her education by obtaining a master’s degree in school counseling.
Kassandra Looschen, 22
5’7” | Crossville, Tenn.
Kassandra recently graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in May 2021. She is currently employed at the Cumberland County Board of Education as a substitute teacher. Her hobbies include cooking, traveling, health and wellness, teaching others, research and spending time with her grandpa. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating from UT as a first-generation college student, graduating with a gold community service medallion after volunteering for over 1,000 hours and taking the Medical College Admissions Test, putting her one step closer to her lifelong dream of becoming a physician. She plans to attend medical school in 2023 and serve in a rural community. She would also like to create a community outreach program in her late father’s name that educates people about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
Elizabeth McReynolds, 19
5’7” | Coeburn, Va.
Elizabeth is currently a biochemistry major at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Her hobbies and interests include science and encouraging other young girls to explore STEM fields; community service through her platform, Virginia’s Tooth Fairy, which teaches children about good dental hygiene and provides dental care items to children in need; spending time with family and her two dogs, Bentley and Rosie; and serving as an assistant cheer coach at her former high school. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating high school as valedictorian, earning an associate degree from Mountain Empire Community College before graduating high school and being first runner-up at Miss Virginia Teen USA 2020. Her goals include graduating from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2023 with a degree in biochemistry and pre-dentistry. She then plans to attend dental school to become a pediatric dentist and hopes to open her own practice one day.
Jordyn Newell, 20
5’0” | Waynesville, N.C.
Jordyn is currently a student at East Tennessee State University and is employed by Ali B’s Boutique. Her hobbies and interests include golfing, yoga, fashion and meeting new people. Her greatest accomplishments include being voted to hold the position of Merchandise Specialist for Alpha Delta Pi, being a Scholar Athlete from 2015-2019 and raising thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House charities through the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Her future goals are to complete her bachelor’s degree in marketing with a concentration in fashion merchandising. She then plans to further her education by attending law school for business law.
Megan Parton, 21
5’3” | Seymour, Tenn.
Megan is currently in the Nuclear Medicine Program at Chattanooga State Community College and is employed by the Radiology Department at the UT Medical Center. Her hobbies and interests include staying active, spending time with family and friends, attending NASCAR races and UT athletic games and volunteering with various organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating in the top of her high school class with 34 college credits, which allowed her to obtain her associate degree a year early with Cum Laude honors, graduating from a Level 1 trauma center’s radiology program, passing her national board exam and being accepted in a competitive nuclear medicine program, and being selected by administration to serve as a school representative to the academic committee that promotes importance of education to elementary school students. She plans to graduate in August 2022 with a specialized radiography degree in nuclear medicine and hopes to be employed at UT Medical Center with an interest in becoming a travel nuclear medicine technologist.
Jade Smith, 19
5’7” | Saltville, Va.
Jade is currently a student at Virginia Highlands Community College and is employed by Subway. Her hobbies and interests include going to the beach, hanging out with friends and shopping. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating high school, making it into nursing school and having good grades throughout school. Her future goal is to graduate from nursing school with her RN and then go to a four-year college to become a CRNA.
JoAnna Smith, 20
5’4” | Telford, Tenn.
JoAnna graduated from David Crocket High School in 2019 and attended East Tennessee State University for two years. She is currently employed at Food City. Her hobbies and interests include going to the gym, cooking, spending time with family and friends and coaching a 12U Volleyball team. Her greatest accomplishments include receiving a full-ride scholarship to ETSU, placing second at a State Bagging Competition for Food City and being promoted to a designated Store Manager for Food City at age 20. Her future goal is to run a Food City and eventually work her way to the corporate office one day. She is also trying to become a first-time homeowner.
Carlee Sullins, 19
4’11” | Elizabethton, Tenn.
Carlee is currently a student at Emory & Henry College. Her hobbies and interests include dancing, student government and debate society. Her greatest accomplishments include raising money and awareness for the National Kidney Foundation through her team called “17:20s” after the Bible verse Matthew 17:20, maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout college and knowing Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. Her future goals include attending law school and obtaining a law degree. She wants to eventually open her own law firm and specialize in civil rights cases. Overall, her goal is to one day hold a public office where she can represent people in ways that she knows best and work for change in the areas that need it most. She also wants to marry, have children and raise a family where her children can come to know that women can be a devoted mother and hardworking professional.
Audrey Sykes, 21
5’7” | Lebanon, Va.
Audrey graduated from Lebanon High School with an Advanced Studies Diploma and was accepted into the specialized Occupational Therapy Assistant Program during her senior year. She then continued earning her degree from Southwest Virginia Community College from the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program with an Associate of Applied Science Degree (AAS). She is currently employed by her own investment company, Sykes Investments LLC, COTA/L, as well as The Virginian. Her hobbies and interests include performing, singing, acting, dancing, modeling or hanging with friends and family. Her greatest accomplishments include being accepted into the specialized Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at age 17, working with all populations providing occupational therapy intervention and raising money for organizations such as the Children’s Miracle Network. Her future goals include pursuing her passion of performing and singing, as well as continuing to make a difference in others’ lives by entrepreneurship and her career in the medical field.
Bethany Welch, 25
5’10” | Woodlawn, Va.
Bethany is currently a student at Wytheville Community College. Her interests include being a Mental Health Advocate, Anatomy & Physiology, and learning how to be a Patient advocate. Her hobbies include playing with her four fur babies, Elmer, Buddy, Jax, and Gunner; making crafts; decorating and attending NASCAR races. Her greatest accomplishments include starting college at age 15 and owning her own business that she started at age 17 as a cosmetologist and nail technician to pay her way through college. She purchased her own home at age 22 with no co-signer and was accepted into the Registered Nursing Program that she will finish in spring 2022. Her future goals include passing the RN program and then passing the NCLEX Test to become a Registered Nurse, accepting a job as an RN and then continuing her education to gain her master’s degree to become a Nurse Practitioner and becoming Miss Food City at age 25, which will be the fourth time competing and the final time she is eligible.