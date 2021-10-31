Presenting the contestants for Miss Food City 2021

Audrey Sykes, 21

5’7” | Lebanon, Va.

Audrey graduated from Lebanon High School with an Advanced Studies Diploma and was accepted into the specialized Occupational Therapy Assistant Program during her senior year. She then continued earning her degree from Southwest Virginia Community College from the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program with an Associate of Applied Science Degree (AAS). She is currently employed by her own investment company, Sykes Investments LLC, COTA/L, as well as The Virginian. Her hobbies and interests include performing, singing, acting, dancing, modeling or hanging with friends and family. Her greatest accomplishments include being accepted into the specialized Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at age 17, working with all populations providing occupational therapy intervention and raising money for organizations such as the Children’s Miracle Network. Her future goals include pursuing her passion of performing and singing, as well as continuing to make a difference in others’ lives by entrepreneurship and her career in the medical field.

Bethany Welch, 25

5’10” | Woodlawn, Va.

Bethany is currently a student at Wytheville Community College. Her interests include being a Mental Health Advocate, Anatomy & Physiology, and learning how to be a Patient advocate. Her hobbies include playing with her four fur babies, Elmer, Buddy, Jax, and Gunner; making crafts; decorating and attending NASCAR races. Her greatest accomplishments include starting college at age 15 and owning her own business that she started at age 17 as a cosmetologist and nail technician to pay her way through college. She purchased her own home at age 22 with no co-signer and was accepted into the Registered Nursing Program that she will finish in spring 2022. Her future goals include passing the RN program and then passing the NCLEX Test to become a Registered Nurse, accepting a job as an RN and then continuing her education to gain her master’s degree to become a Nurse Practitioner and becoming Miss Food City at age 25, which will be the fourth time competing and the final time she is eligible.