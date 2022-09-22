Pepper Fest to bring the heat downtown Saturday

Downtown Bristol, Tennessee, is about to get spicy as the Fourth Annual Bristol Pepper Fest returns to 6th Street Saturday.

Wes Walker, who is coordinating the event with Believe in Bristol, believes the growing success of the Bristol Pepper Fest mirrors the arrival of more diverse culinary traditions to the city, which has fed the Bristol appetite for spicy foods.

"We're getting a lot more interest in it, and I think that's for a couple of reasons. I think Bristol is becoming more and more diverse, year after year," Walker said. "You're just not seeing burger joints around town. You've got Indian restaurants that serve curry and such, and so there's just a lot more diversification, as far as what people are willing to try, as far as food."

The Bristol Pepper Fest on Saturday goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry to the event is free of charge.

There will be two eating competitions at this year's Bristol Pepper Fest. The Quaker Steak & Lube's triple atomic wing eating competition and the Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers' Ultimate "Beat the Heat" Pepper Eating competition. Walker explained some of the differences between the two eating contests.

"They (Quaker Steak & Lube) bring down six wings, every contestant will get six wings, and basically, it's a race to finish all the wings. The first one to finish wins, and then we have first, second, third then, so, it's a speed competition, and there's a little bit of rules on there. You can't pull the meat off the bone because we want to have the wings have the most contact with the lips. So, they can really appreciate the burn," Walker said. "Now, the extreme (ultimate) pepper-eating contest is a game of attrition. Its 10 rounds and we'll start down the lower end of the scale. Now when I say lower in the scale, I'm not talking bell peppers. I'm saying like habanero is probably going to be the lowest, and then we're going to go all the way up through Carolina Reaper."

Contestants in both competitions are allowed to tap out at any time.

The winners of the Quaker Steak & Lube Wings competition will receive gift cards and the winner of the Ultimate "Beat the Heat" Pepper Eating competition will receive a cash prize, which Walker explained will be incremental this year from the eighth round onward.

"The longer the contest goes, the more entertainment value it is for people. So, this year for rounds eight, nine, and 10, when people finish those rounds, we're throwing an extra $50 cash into the prize pot. So, it's actually a progressive jackpot," Walker said. "It could be one person at the table sitting at the end of round seven, and if they want to keep eating peppers for $50 a round, they are welcome to do that."

All the peppers for the Ultimate "Beat the Heat" pepper eating competition are being provided by Damon Soileau, the owner of Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers, who grows all the peppers on his land near Kingsport, Tennessee.

"Damon (Soileau), who grows the hottest peppers in the world, right here in this area. He's just outside Kingsport, and he provides us with all the peppers for our extreme pepper eating contest," Walker said. "We don't bring anything from out of state. Everything that he has is homegrown on his property."

Aside from the two eating competitions, there will also be a Cornhole Tournament hosted the local VFW Post 6975. The winner of the Miss Pepper Fest '22, which was held at Virginia High School, will also be presented during the Pepper Fest.

There will also be local vendors on site, as well as food stands and food trucks offering spicy dishes to attendees. Walker highlighted they have partnered with various local animal shelters that will be present at the Bristol Pepper Fest.

"We always have animal adoptions at our event. We're big, big fans of getting animals in their forever home, and so we've partnered with both the Sullivan County Animal Shelter and the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue Shelter in Blountville and Holly Help, which is a nonprofit that does neutering and spaying," Walker said.