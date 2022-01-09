 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People Inc. honors community members with annual awards
People Inc. honors community members with annual awards

ABINGDON, Va. — People Inc. recently presented two Southwest Virginia community members with awards honoring their impact throughout the region.

Howard Chafin received the Garland Thayer Award, named after People Inc.’s founding executive director, for his dedication to serving children in the region through his position at Feeding Southwest Virginia. The Thayer Award honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to benefit low-income people through employment with an organization.

“In my work with the school system and the food bank, there’s always people going above and beyond, not just me, but everybody, and it inspires me to do more,” said Chafin.

Pastor Eddie Lawson was presented with the Fount and Thelma Henderson Award for his volunteer service with Men With a Vision in Glade Spring. Men With a Vision provides reentry services and post-release housing to ex-offenders. The Henderson Award recognizes the remarkable achievements of a volunteer or group of volunteers.

The awards are presented at the end of each calendar year. To nominate a community member for the Thayer or Henderson Award, visit peopleinc.net or email communications@peopleinc.net for more information.

