On Parenting: Mother's Day is coming up

Mother’s Day is coming up.

There’s your heads up if you missed the retail reminders, or perhaps even mom’s hints.

Don’t worry, you have plenty of time to plan something nice for mom. You want to make it special, because you appreciate her, maybe do something you didn’t do in a previous year. You want to do something mom wouldn’t do for herself, or avoid something she usually has on her list to do.

It’s popular to treat mom to some self-care time, basically something she did for herself before her schedule was full up with chauffeuring and homeroom party baking. You probably can’t go wrong with a homemade card promising a massage or a mani-pedi or tickets to a show. Lunch with family is a good bet if it’s her favorite place, or prepared and cleaned up by her children. A child of mine advises that one should customize Mother’s Day to the mother — that surprises are nice, but it is important to undertake “sneaky communication” to make sure mom gets to do what she wants, adding that some moms may want to spend time with people. Others would rather spend a day relaxing alone.

Most every mom will say she doesn’t need gifts or a nice lunch out, but that she only wants time with her children. As a mom of three, I have to say that’s true, I want time with my family. Actually, I already spend a lot of time with my family, but I really like Mother’s Day.

I was once asked how I felt about doing work and not being thanked, and would I be able to continue with the work. I’m pretty self-motivated and don’t do what I do for thank yous, but I really like Mother’s Day and the appreciation that comes with it. Mothering is lovely and loving work, but it is hard, nonstop work too. I like the special attention and thank you from my children. I like the attention the church and businesses give to mothers, as well as all the commercials and memes that shine a spotlight on mothering.

Thanks and appreciation is foundational for associating value with all that mothers and those mothering and caring provide in our society, making this work more visible and appreciated. We have a care economy that is quite invisible but that without which society would not function. More and more, especially with the pandemic, we see the tremendous value and importance of those who provide care and what happens to us when we don’t have it.

I invite you to learn more about the care economy that we take for granted and the growing movement to acknowledge financially the work our careers do. Learn how it can benefit the wellbeing of children, families and society beyond us telling mothers to take time for the self-care they already know they need. The economy of care benefits from paid parental leave for our new mothers, and fathers too, giving them time to heal and bond with their newborn, and help the newborn form that healthy early secure attachment that builds resilience and wellbeing.

Mother’s Day is not meaningful to everyone in the same way, and sometimes Mother’s Day hurts. Not all relationships with our mothers are what we would have them be. Some mothers are not able to be with their children. Mother’s Day for some includes loss and heartache. A society that cares for its carers helps mothers have the support they need to grow in their care for children and themselves with the best information and resources.

For the mothers in your life, send a text with some emojis, take them to lunch, send flowers, give a call, give a hug, and learn more about the ripple effect of their care and love.

It means a lot to Mom.

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of the Parenting Education Network, an initiative of Bristol’s Promise (BristolsPromise.org). She is also the Executive Director of Nurturings, an international parenting education and support organization (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).