On Parenting: Invoking the parental power of the do-over

A few weeks ago I wrote about nurturing touch as a parenting superpower — one of the most simple ways to reconnect, calm, support and nurture our children and ourselves that serves throughout our children’s lives. Here’s another simple parenting skill that also serves throughout our children’s lives, beginning when they are toddlers.

We are constantly new at parenting, even if we’re parenting our third, fourth or fifth child because every child we raise is unique. We novices are on uncertain ground, and it’s impossible to always get it right, especially with parenting.

Fortunately, we don’t need to get it all completely right. I have a friend who calls not doing it all perfectly the gift of a flawed parent. It’s too much for children to live up to if you’re perfect. In fact, how we deal with our flaws models for children how to overcome and build resilience.

So we practice parenting, to get closer to the parent we want to be — and we want to be better parents. To help, we can practice and employ a fun approach called “do-overs.” Do-overs are good for us and good for our children.

We don’t think of do-overs in general, as much of our professional work and many of our life decisions are steeped in getting it right the first time. That’s not the case with raising children. In learning and growing, children will have lots of stumbles and falls, and we will too. Practicing do-overs helps us get closer little by little to our intention. Do-overs help us change the outcome from what would have been a more regrettable situation than the initial problem at hand. Do-overs teach us and foster value in learning. Do-overs can apply to both intentional or unintentional situations, giving the benefit of the doubt and consideration to other stressors or hidden issues, like hunger, being tired or sadness.

Do-overs show that the relationship is more important than being right, more important than pride.

With my daughter, do-overs have looked like this — she marches into the room and declares, “You said you would take me to the park now!” Or, you can insert “buy me new shoes now,” or “take me to my friend’s house now,” depending on the age of the child.

When she was young, playfully inviting her to help me hear her better by rephrasing her words, or even invite her to a “do-over” where she might reenter the room and try a different way of communicating, was fun and changed the tone immediately. She learned valuable communication skills, and the situation did not escalate.

Do-overs show that we are not looking to punish the child for skills they are still learning. We are guiding them to learn how they can get their needs met while respecting the needs of others.

For adults, do-overs help us deal with triggers from our own childhood, they help to undo habits of yelling or using shame. It’s a moment to narrate and model for our children what we are doing and help them build their emotional and social vocabulary and skills. We might say, “You know, I really don’t like how I just said that. It will help me if I can back up and start that over again more calmly.” Now we’re communicating without judgment and without shame, we’re modeling compassion for ourselves. We are practicing being authoritative, not authoritarian in our parenting. The bonus is, if we still don’t have it right, we can, you know, ask for a do-over do-over.

We all appreciate being understood and respected. We appreciate a second chance. Whatever the parenting challenge was at that moment, it is not as important as the strong, mutually respected relationship we are trying to grow.

Asking for and inviting do-overs helps us show grace to our children and to ourselves, and it’s how our children learn to extend grace. Parents can talk do-overs with other parents and get support at www.parentingsweet.org.

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of the Parenting Education Network, an initiative of Bristol’s Promise (BristolsPromise.org). She is also the Executive Director of Nurturings, an international parenting education and support organization (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).