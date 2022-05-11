Nightlife Calendar

Local Venues

ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. May 19, 7 p.m., Annabelle’s Curse (Longtime Bristol favorite Annabelle’s Curse, whose songs resonate dramatic storytelling, returns for their first full show in several years). 276-623-1255.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State St. May 12, 7:30 p.m., The Dirty Show; May 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Kathe Farris; May 18, 7:30 p.m., Comedy Open Mic. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL HOTEL LUMAC ROOFTOP BAR: Bristol, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way. May 17, 6 p.m., Momma Molasses; May 24, 6 p.m., KT Vandyke. 276-696-3535.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 13, 10 p.m., The Maggie Valley Band, The Dimestore Cowboys, and Shake it Like a Caveman (Based in East Tennessee, Blake Burris performs as one-man-band Shake it Like a Caveman. Music unpredictable, sound incredible, there’s no one quite like him.); May 14, 10 p.m., Sick Beyond, 1134, and Failure 2 Conform; May 21, 10 p.m., Elderbug, Stud Count, and As A Friend. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 12, 7 p.m., Scotty Melton; May 13, 7 p.m., Brian Cox; May 14, 7 p.m., Black Hollow Road; May 18, 7 p.m., Rare Fiction; May 20, 7 p.m., Dead Set On Life. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 13, 8 p.m., Julie Williams (Longtime local draw Julie Williams morphed from bluegrass to blend with electric folk and country with a somewhat rock touch and feel.); May 14, 8 p.m., Fritz & Co.; May 18, 7 p.m., Open Mic Night with TJ Darnell; May 21, 8 p.m., Jordan Anderson. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 13, 7 p.m., Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen; May 14, 7 p.m., Asylum Suite; May 18, 6 p.m., Drew Dodson; May 20, 7 p.m., Kenny George Band; May 21, 7 p.m., The PF Flyers. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 13, 8 p.m., Hogslop Stringband, $25; May 14, 8 p.m., Webb Wilder, $30; May 19, 7:30 p.m., Reagan Boggs and Eric Sommer, $15; May 20, 8 p.m., Circus No. 9, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. May 13, 7 p.m., Daniel Byrd & the Boogie Machine; May 14, 7 p.m., Sam Collie & the Roustabouts; May 20, 7 p.m., Circus Mutt. 423-212-5012.

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. May 13, 7 p.m., Julie Williams; May 20, 7 p.m., 12 Strings and the Truth. 276-821-3020.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 17, 8 p.m., In This Moment, $39.50-$44.50. 828-398-1837.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. May 12, 7 p.m., Crash Test Radio; May 13, 8 p.m., Coal Camp; May 14, 8 p.m., The Swagtones; May 19, 7 p.m., From the Edge; May 20, 8 p.m., Billy Crawford Band. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 13, 9 p.m., Rusty Steel Band; May 20, 5 p.m., Tyler Farr; May 21, 7 p.m., Wyldeheart and 8 Second Ride. 423-844-0400.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 12, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 13, 9:30 p.m., Night Breed; May 14, 9:30 p.m., 8 Second Ride; May 20, 9:30 p.m., Demon Waffle. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 13, 6 p.m., Jonathan Scales Fourchestra; May 20, 6 p.m., Arlo McKinley, $15. 276-477-1953.

CIVIC CENTERS

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. May 12, 7 p.m., Patti LaBelle, $47-$112; May 15, 7:30 p.m., Blue Man Group, $42-$89; June 3, 7 p.m., Alabama and Scotty McCreery, $39.50-$129.50. 540-853-5483.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 20, 8 p.m., The Bellamy Brothers, $47-$59; May 27, 8 p.m., Firefall and Atlanta Rhythm Section, $60-$72.50. 276-466-0121.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. May 14, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Four Pianos in Praise, $20-$25; June 5, 7:30 p.m., Robert Earl Keen, $45-$85. 423-439-2787.

FREEDOM HALL: Johnson City. May 15, 6 p.m., There is Hope with guest speaker Tim Tebow, $10-$50. 423-461-4855.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. May 13, 9 p.m., Blues Traveler; June 4, 7:30 p.m., Tanya Tucker. 828-497-7777.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 15, 7:30 p.m., Chicago, $74-$149.50; May 20, 7:30 p.m., Kenny G, $39-$79. 828-259-5736.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 14, 7:30 p.m., The Oak Ridge Boys, $45-$55; May 20, 7:30 p.m., The Commodores, $50-$60. 423-638-1679.

PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. May 14, 2:30 p.m., Bristol Ballet presents Cinderella, $6-$16; May 15, 8 p.m., Scotty McCreery, $33-$114; May 20, 8 p.m., Get the Led Out, $27-$32. 423-274-8920.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. May 18, 8 p.m., J Balvin. 704-688-9000.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 13-14, 8 p.m., Blue Man Group, $44-$84; May 22, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Needtobreathe, $34.50-$79.50; May 24, 7 p.m., In This Moment, $29.50-$59.50. 865-684-1200.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. May 14, 7 p.m., Brooks & Dunn; May 31, 8 p.m., Paul McCartney. 865-974-0953.