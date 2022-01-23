Mountain Mysteries: A wild wampus?

Storytelling was a big part of my early years while growing up in Wise County, Virginia. Tales of monsters and ghosts or “haints” were a part of our daily life.

The scariest event from my young life occurred on a hot Thursday night in late July. Mom had prepared a dinner of soup beans, fried potatoes and corn bread. After dinner we gathered around the TV to watch our favorite show, “Peter Gunn.” It ended at 9:30 p.m. Dad turned off the lights and ordered us to go to bed. He had to get up at 4:30 a.m. to go to work in the coal mines, so we had a strict “early to bed, early to rise” policy.

As we prepared for bed, the windows were raised, and a screen door led from the front porch to the house. White lace curtains in the living room hung limply in the humid night air. Fireflies pressed themselves against the screens. With no air conditioning, we looked forward to another night of lying in bed, sweating, until the cool mountain breezes lowered the temperature inside the house to a point that we dropped off to sleep.

Within no more than five minutes after the lights were turned off, I heard the sound of heavy footsteps on the wooden steps on our front porch. I silently counted each step from the ground up to the porch — one, two, three, four, five. The screen door handle was loose; it rattled when you turned the handle. The handle rattled and turned, and the screen door swung open to our living room.

I heard the sound of clawed feet that sounded like a big hound dog walking across the hardwood floors in the living room. I was thinking that Mom would never let a dog into the house. It was a full moon. I peered nervously into the pitch darkness, expecting the worst.

After my eyes adjusted, I could clearly see the outline of something in the doorway between my bedroom and the living room. It was standing upright, about 6 feet tall, looked totally black and appeared to have a tail. I was paralyzed with fear — too scared to fight or even scream. I pulled the covers up over my head and prayed that I wouldn’t suffocate or die.

I awoke early on Friday morning to the smell of bacon frying in the black cast-iron skillet on the kitchen stove. Country music was playing quietly on AM radio station WSM from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on the small Zenith clock radio on top of the refrigerator. My sister described the “monster” exactly as I did. Even more frightening, she said it was hovering over me in my bed!

To this day the family cannot agree on what we saw and heard. Speculation has included aliens or the “Wampus cat.” The “Wampus cat” in Appalachian folklore is a half-dog, half-cat creature that can stand erect on its hind legs and is seen either just after dark or just before dawn. In Cherokee Native American folklore, the “Wampus cat” is an evil demon called Ew’ah, the Spirit of Madness, and it was feared because of it was known to feast on the dreams of the Cherokee children.

Although we never saw the “monster” again, visitors to the family farm, including my own children, have reported strange noises on the front porch and unexplained shadows in the darkness. The identity of the “monster” remains a mystery even to this day.

Daniel C. Swanson grew up in Pound, Virginia, in Wise County and now lives in Abingdon, Virginia.