McGlothlin Foundation awards $500K to William King Museum of Art

The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, received a $500,000 donation from The McGlothlin Foundation, which will be awarded to the museum over a five-year period.

The McGlothlin Foundation was funded by Woodrow W. McGlothlin in 1998 and offers assistance to higher education, health care and the arts. Jim McGlothlin, treasurer for the foundation, said “the museum’s tremendous growth and progress” factored into the donation and will help ensure continuing top-quality exhibitions there.

Museum director Betsy K. White expressed the museum’s appreciation for the gift.

“Jim McGlothlin is a founding patron of our museum, providing gifts that established the museum’s first galleries during the 1990s and continuing his support over the years. We are deeply grateful for this new gift, the capstone of his generosity and endorsement of the museum’s role in the region. It will provide a sustaining foundation of support for our annual exhibition program.”

The museum typically presents eight to 10 exhibits annually. The William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week with free admission. Visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 for information on exhibits and other programming.