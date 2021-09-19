Make your own broom at festival workshop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — These years have already been dubbed the Digital Age, where computers, electronics and artificial intelligence are turning so much of what we knew into relics of the past. You can now, for instance, get a robot to vacuum your floors. Our telephones look, and act, like nothing that Alexander Graham Bell would remotely recognize. Newspapers, especially in smaller communities, are losing readers to computers or “personal assistants.” Automobile manufacturers are promising us that in the not-too-distant future, we can tell our cars where we want to go and then relax and let the vehicle do all the work.
But some “oldies but goodies” continue to defy modern upgrades and remain useful in their classic form. The broom is one of those.
Yes, the broom. Odds are you’ve got at least one in your house. Even the youngsters of Gen Z (probably) know what it is. An efficient instrument for cleaning, its basic design has been unchanged since … well, we don’t really know when the broom made its first appearance, but it has simply always been a part of our lives.
And on Sunday, Sept. 26, master crafter Heather Ashworth will teach two classes in broom-making as part of Exchange Place’s Fall Folk Arts Festival.
Ashworth is a tradesman and longtime woodworker who became interested in branching out and making brooms just a couple of years ago. A class piqued her interest, and then, during the general COVID shutdown of 2020, she became more involved in learning the nuances of creating these timeless tools, studying with the noted handcraft artisan Mark Hendry. While she is primarily a teacher, she also continues to create and has a variety of items — including furniture and Shaker boxes, as well as brooms — that can be purchased; check her out online at https://www.instagram.com/madelastnightstudio/.
At her Exchange Place classes, Ashworth will teach students how to bind two whisk hand brooms, using broom corn and colorful cord. All materials will be supplied by Ashworth during the two-hour classes, which will begin at noon and 2:30 p.m. and will cost $65. Students must register for either class in advance by contacting her at heather4trees@gmail.com. Deadline for signing up (and paying) is Sunday, Sept. 19. It must be noted that if fewer than five people enroll, Ashworth will not make the trip up from the Knoxville area.
This is a most unique occasion, the chance to learn a craft that has been around forever, in the picturesque, bucolic setting of the Exchange Place Living History Farm. One will have very few opportunities in life to be able to take this type of master class in this type of location, a landmark found on the National Register of Historic Places. And as Ashworth says, “To make a broom with one’s own hands and utilize it daily is a unique satisfaction.”
Please note that for this 49th edition of its Fall Folk Arts Festival, Exchange Place will be following all existing CDC protocols, including social distancing, and we strongly urge everyone to wear a mask.