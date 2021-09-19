Make your own broom at festival workshop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — These years have already been dubbed the Digital Age, where computers, electronics and artificial intelligence are turning so much of what we knew into relics of the past. You can now, for instance, get a robot to vacuum your floors. Our telephones look, and act, like nothing that Alexander Graham Bell would remotely recognize. Newspapers, especially in smaller communities, are losing readers to computers or “personal assistants.” Automobile manufacturers are promising us that in the not-too-distant future, we can tell our cars where we want to go and then relax and let the vehicle do all the work.

But some “oldies but goodies” continue to defy modern upgrades and remain useful in their classic form. The broom is one of those.

Yes, the broom. Odds are you’ve got at least one in your house. Even the youngsters of Gen Z (probably) know what it is. An efficient instrument for cleaning, its basic design has been unchanged since … well, we don’t really know when the broom made its first appearance, but it has simply always been a part of our lives.

And on Sunday, Sept. 26, master crafter Heather Ashworth will teach two classes in broom-making as part of Exchange Place’s Fall Folk Arts Festival.