History comes alive at Exchange Place fall festival

A highlight of the festival will be an extensive display of historic clocks and watches curated by master clock mechanic Rod Groenewold and members of the Watauga Chapter of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Rod has been fascinated by clocks and watches for more than 40 years, and now he and the other members of the group will display and sell part of their collections of historic timepieces. The group is also inviting festival visitors to bring in clocks and watches for free appraisals. A silent auction will offer three antique clocks from Rod’s collection to the highest bidders. One is an eight-day keywind clock that dates to 1919, one is a cast-iron mantle clock made in 1890, and the third is an Ansonia Clock Co. “Antler” clock, made around 1905. These clocks will be on display and can be bid on at their booth, with the proceeds benefiting Exchange Place.

History is always alive throughout the farm. While the log kitchen will be closed as it undergoes a restoration, the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society, and the energetic Junior Apprentices, will prepare some of the foods the Preston family would have eaten in the mid-19th century, using the bread oven and an outdoor fire (weather permitting). They will also be demonstrating gourd crafting in the yard of the restored Cook’s Cabin. The blacksmith’s shop will be open, demonstrating the various tasks that made the “smithy” such a valuable person in antebellum America. Behind the blacksmith’s shop, sorghum will, once again, be milled and cooked (only on Saturday, please note). Mules will do the milling in the morning (they will not be available for rides or for petting), and the cooking process will be done throughout the afternoon. Our resident fiber artists — better known as the Overmountain Weavers’ Guild — will demonstrate the intricacies of spinning and weaving on the Roseland porch and in the Burow Museum. Boy Scout Troop 387 will be demonstrating rope-making, and they plan to sell whatever ropes they create, with all proceeds being donated to Exchange Place.