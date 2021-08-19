Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art

It also takes down the stairs in the front of the building and replaces them with a terraced walkway entrance.

“This campus renovation is a part of what we initiated several years ago, which is the reason I stayed all this time, too,” White said.

Arts officials like White call this plan “Completing the Masterpiece.”

Several people and organizations donated money for the project, including $75,000 each from the town of Abingdon and Washington County, Virginia.

Now, arts officials have mounted a buy-a-brick campaign to help raise money for the project.

The immediate plan also includes revamping parking lots.

White expects all this to be complete by the end of autumn.

Beyond the ramps, the center is now raising $1 million to build trails and an amphitheater on the grounds near U.S. Highway 11 (Main Street).

It’s what White calls “a community park that really is dedicated to healthy lifestyles.”

It will also include a picnic area.

“It’s probably the last big capital project that we will ever do,” White said.