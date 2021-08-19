Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off $2M improvement project for William King Museum of Art

ABINGDON, Va. — William King Museum of Art is rounding the bend toward making the arts more accessible.
And it’s hosting a groundbreaking on Aug. 24 in Abingdon that coincides with a long-range fundraising plan to enhance the campus with $2 million in improvements.
All this, really, is what keeps Betsy White on the job — after first taking the reins about 33 years ago.
White, 74, is actually on her third career as the director of the multi-faceted center.
She first arrived in 1988, left after six years and returned in 1998 to stay for a decade. Then she returned in 2016.
What’s happening next week, she says, has been a long time coming.
“We were supposed to break ground in the spring of 2009 — for construction,” she said. “We didn’t do it because of the decline in the economy at that point.”
What’s happening next week is a plan to make the arts center more universally accessible with ramps.
It also takes down the stairs in the front of the building and replaces them with a terraced walkway entrance.
“This campus renovation is a part of what we initiated several years ago, which is the reason I stayed all this time, too,” White said.
Arts officials like White call this plan “Completing the Masterpiece.”
Several people and organizations donated money for the project, including $75,000 each from the town of Abingdon and Washington County, Virginia.
Now, arts officials have mounted a buy-a-brick campaign to help raise money for the project.
The immediate plan also includes revamping parking lots.
White expects all this to be complete by the end of autumn.
Beyond the ramps, the center is now raising $1 million to build trails and an amphitheater on the grounds near U.S. Highway 11 (Main Street).
It’s what White calls “a community park that really is dedicated to healthy lifestyles.”
It will also include a picnic area.
“It’s probably the last big capital project that we will ever do,” White said.
“It’s going to be a wonderful campus that the whole entire region should just enjoy,” white said. “It’s a place for everyone to enjoy — young and old.”
White laughed.
“It why I keep staying here,” White said. “It’s too exciting to leave. We’re completing our masterpiece.”