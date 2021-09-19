 Skip to main content
Greeneville Arts Council, Apex Bank host vintage photograph fundraiser
Greeneville Arts Council, Apex Bank host vintage photograph fundraiser

GAC Online Auction

Pictured from left to right are Tammy L. Kinser (Apex Bank Greene County Market president), Megan Hensley (Apex Bank loan processor and member of the Greeneville Arts Council) and Til Green (secretary and Director of Exhibits with the Greeneville Arts Council). The photo featured is of Fess Parker portraying Davy Crockett during a visit circa 1956 to Greeneville and what is now David Crockett State Park.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Apex Bank and The Greeneville Arts Council are hosting a second annual vintage photographs auction, running from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2. This auction will be held online only at www.GreenevilleArtsCouncil.org.

The event will feature a collection of 35 vintage prints offering a glimpse into Greene County’s history, including the funeral of President Andrew Johnson, The Earnest Fort House — called by local historian Richard H. Doughty “one of the oldest and most impressive houses in the state of Tennessee” — and the James S. Maloney store on Depot Street, circa 1910-1912, as well as many more. One of the featured prints, “Fess Parker as Davy Crockett visits Greene County,” is circa 1956 and depicts Parker — the actor who portrayed the legendary frontiersman and fighter on the popular television series — visiting what has since become the David Crockett Birthplace State Park.

“We are honored to partner with The Greeneville Arts Council to help raise funds for student scholarships,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market president with Apex Bank. “This is the second time we have joined forces with the Arts Council team, and we look forward to showcasing the stories told in the framed prints. We are also proud of our team member Megan Hensley for her work on this project.”

Proceeds from this auction will benefit student scholarships and opportunities through the Greeneville Arts Council. The Greeneville Arts Council Board of Directors is composed of an all-volunteer coalition of local artists and art enthusiasts. All framed prints featured in the auction were donated by Apex Bank.

“The Arts Council is excited about this opportunity to raise scholarship funds since COVID-19 has interfered with our in-person fundraising for many months,” stated Til Green, secretary and Director of Exhibits with the Arts Council. “We appreciate the generosity of Apex Bank and applaud their community-minded spirit!”

Apex Bank currently operates 17 offices across Tennessee, in addition to its Knoxville-based national mortgage-servicing center, where the bank purchases residential and commercial mortgages throughout the country. For more information of Apex Bank, please visit www.ApexBank.com. Apex Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

To register for the online auction, visit www.GreenevilleArtsCouncil.org and click on the online auction icon. For more information, please contact Til Green with the Arts Council at 423-329-5366.

