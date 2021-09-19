Greeneville Arts Council, Apex Bank host vintage photograph fundraiser

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Apex Bank and The Greeneville Arts Council are hosting a second annual vintage photographs auction, running from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2. This auction will be held online only at www.GreenevilleArtsCouncil.org.

The event will feature a collection of 35 vintage prints offering a glimpse into Greene County’s history, including the funeral of President Andrew Johnson, The Earnest Fort House — called by local historian Richard H. Doughty “one of the oldest and most impressive houses in the state of Tennessee” — and the James S. Maloney store on Depot Street, circa 1910-1912, as well as many more. One of the featured prints, “Fess Parker as Davy Crockett visits Greene County,” is circa 1956 and depicts Parker — the actor who portrayed the legendary frontiersman and fighter on the popular television series — visiting what has since become the David Crockett Birthplace State Park.

“We are honored to partner with The Greeneville Arts Council to help raise funds for student scholarships,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market president with Apex Bank. “This is the second time we have joined forces with the Arts Council team, and we look forward to showcasing the stories told in the framed prints. We are also proud of our team member Megan Hensley for her work on this project.”