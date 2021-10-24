Going beyond the hits and back to vinyl

I’m forcing myself to go beyond the hits.

Decades ago, I used to squirrel away my lunch money and put it in a pouch and take it out with me on my bicycle as I journeyed to thrift stores and flea markets.

That’s where I collected records. Vinyl. The good stuff.

I’m old. As I told you a few weeks back, I came into this world when the Beatles were still a band.

Now, after finally snagging a new record player, I’m forcing myself beyond the hits and listening to full albums on vinyl that I picked up decades ago.

Sometimes, I’m finding absolute gems. I never knew how great Creedence Clearwater Revival was beyond all of their hits. Good stuff.

And I know I’m not alone with those boys. I stopped at the thrift store near Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia, and one of the clerks was bragging about how much she loved that band.

Bread rocks. Seriously. I thought they just had a bunch of mushy hits, but those guys were actually putting out antiwar songs and cranking up their guitars here and there.

That’s why you cannot beat the sound of a vinyl album. Go back and listen to what was recorded from about 1966 to 1982.