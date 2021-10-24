Going beyond the hits and back to vinyl

I’m forcing myself to go beyond the hits.
Decades ago, I used to squirrel away my lunch money and put it in a pouch and take it out with me on my bicycle as I journeyed to thrift stores and flea markets.
That’s where I collected records. Vinyl. The good stuff.
I’m old. As I told you a few weeks back, I came into this world when the Beatles were still a band.
Now, after finally snagging a new record player, I’m forcing myself beyond the hits and listening to full albums on vinyl that I picked up decades ago.
Sometimes, I’m finding absolute gems. I never knew how great Creedence Clearwater Revival was beyond all of their hits. Good stuff.
And I know I’m not alone with those boys. I stopped at the thrift store near Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia, and one of the clerks was bragging about how much she loved that band.
Bread rocks. Seriously. I thought they just had a bunch of mushy hits, but those guys were actually putting out antiwar songs and cranking up their guitars here and there.
That’s why you cannot beat the sound of a vinyl album. Go back and listen to what was recorded from about 1966 to 1982.
That’s back when rock ’n’ roll was king. People wanted to crank up their guitars and play the drums.
I’m finding the drums are why you need to listen to music on vinyl from that era. The vinyl albums make it sound like the drum kit is right there in the room with you.
And in the time of the power trio like Grand Funk Railroad or the James Gang, you just cannot beat how your diamond needle reads the records.
What’s even more amazing is going to stores now and seeing these albums back on the shelves. I pray it’s not a fluke.
The compact disc may have been fun for a while, but it made music sound like metal. Compressed. Too digital.
But vinyl albums give a warm sound. Do yourself a favor. If you don’t have one, go get a record player. And hear what I mean.