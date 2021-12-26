Free carousel rides on New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve, Kingsport Carousel is letting riders spin round-and-round as they round out the year. All those interested in riding the carousel on Friday, Dec. 31, can do so for free, as the beloved attraction waives its usual $1 entry fee.

This free day of rides was sponsored by John Gilmer in memory of his late parents, John C. and Mitzi Gilmer.

The Kingsport Carousel is in its seventh year of operation in Downtown Kingsport, having first opened July 2015. The carousel project took over six years to complete and is the product of thousands of hours of work from local volunteers, who handcrafted each wooden component of the ride. The ride now stands as a Kingsport landmark, hosting visitors five days a week, all year long.

“The community is so grateful to the Gilmer family for sponsoring the rides on New Year’s Eve. It allows riders of all ages to share in the joy of the carousel. This is a great way to honor and remember John C. and Mitzi Gilmer,” says Hannah Powell, Kingsport Cultural Arts program coordinator.

The carousel will be open on New Year’s Eve from 12:30-5 p.m. For more information, please visit arts.kingsporttn.gov or call 423-392-8416.