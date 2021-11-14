Fighting for life on the South Fork: Protecting mussels in rivers

The two men and two women feel the weight of the responsibility they carry. Surrounded by tanks brimming with life, they use words such as “extinction” and “imperiled.” Yet, in the next breath, they also talk about hope.
Situated on the South Fork of the Holston River, the Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) staff works year round to keep threatened species of mussels alive and to even help them repopulate and thrive in the region’s rivers.
Last month, the news came from U.S. Fish and Wildlife that it is proposing to declare 23 species on its Endangered Species list as extinct. One of those species used to thrive in Southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee: the Green-Blossom Pearly freshwater mussel.
The green blossom hasn’t been seen since 1984 when it was spotted in the Clinch River.
Tim Lane, the AWCC’s SWVA Mussel Recovery Coordinator, noted that they still find the green blossom’s shells in the river.
Lane believes the green blossom should serve as a poster child for the Oyster mussel that is a close cousin and is just hanging on. “If we just walk away,” he said, “it could follow the same path” — as could another two dozen or so mussel species native to this area that are endangered.
Still, Lane and his team have no intention of walking away.
Lane pointed out that mussels are the most imperiled creatures of all, and, of the 23 mussel species that have already been declared extinct, half used to live in the Clinch River.
That river, he said, remains mussels “last stronghold” and is critical to the “vitality of the biodiversity of the world.”
This area of the Appalachians is recognized as one of the country’s biodiversity hot spots for freshwater mussels and other species.
Ten miles of the nearby Powell River, Lane said, serve as the last known home to the Appalachian monkeyface mussel. It used to thrive in the Powell, Clinch and Holston rivers, but officials have only seen eight in recent years. “They’re very much on the brink,” Lane said.
The AWCC has a license to hold some monkeyface mussels at their facility on the Buller Fish Hatchery campus, all part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. However, in the last two years, the AWCC staff has produced more than 200 of the monkeyface mussels and is working to reestablish them.
AWCC staff, Lane acknowledged, are tracking the monkeyface’s growth and development and have made discoveries about its reproductive process that are publishable because the information is new to the scientific community.
All of these freshwater mussels are aquatic bivalve (two-sided shell) mollusks. These bivalve mollusks are related to the oysters, scallops and clams that might be found on a seafood menu.
As part of their reproduction process, females release fertilized eggs in a water column to attach to a freshwater fish. For each mussel, only specific species of fish are compatible for their eggs.
That’s one of the challenges researchers like those at AWCC are tasked with discovering — which fish can host which mussel.
Why do they matter?
The survival of mussels is interwoven with that of other life, including humans.
Mussels, Lane said, are often described as the liver of the river. They filter bacteria, algae, sediment and other small particles from the river. In essence, they clean the water.
In educational displays, the AWCC team often shows a tank of water without mussels and one with them. The difference in the water’s clarity of the tank with mussels is visible with just a glance.
Joe Ferraro, a longtime AWCC mussel propagation specialist, noted that a single full-grown mussel will clean 20 gallons of water a day.
In some healthy shoals in the region’s rivers, Lane and Ferraro explained that a million mussels may be at work in the water.
“Where do we get our fresh water for drinking?” Lane asked, noting that for most communities it’s the region’s rivers.
“It’s at our own peril that we let these animals go extinct,” he said.
Sarah Colletti, a mussel recovery specialist, compared the mussels to the canary in the coal mine that can tell humans about the water’s safety.
Ferraro added, “They’re indicators — bio-indicators of what’s going on in the water.”
Even when the mussels die, Lane noted, their shells remain and create a surface area for fish and help hold sand and rocks in place.
For those who like to fish, the AWCC team noted that a river with a healthy population of mussels attracts fish.
What happened?
Pollution is one problem.
From plastics to the materials used to create non-stick cookware, manmade substances have taken their toll on mussels, Lane noted. “Anything that finds its way into the stream,” he said, “finds its way into the mussels.”
As well, ecological contamination and disasters have added to the damage.
In 1998, a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 460 in Tazewell County. About 1,350 gallons of a rubber accelerant spilled into a tributary of the Clinch. For more than seven miles downstream, the Department of Wildlife Resources says, an estimated “18,000 mussels and an untold numbers of fish, snails, and other aquatic organisms perished in the event. The ages of some of the mussels killed were estimated to be over 80 years.”
“The most significant loss was that of approximately 750 individuals of three federally endangered mussel species, the tan riffleshell, purple bean, and rough rabbitsfoot. In fact, the spill is considered the most significant kill of endangered species in the history of the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973.”
What do we do?
As Lane held the dripping mussels in his hand out for inspection, he reflected on the hope he sees in them. “They represent what we as humans are capable of,” he said.
The AWCC staff advocates that everyone should take part in helping the mussels, and they believe that a multi-pronged approach is needed.
High among their priorities is outreach education. They frequently do tours of the facility and offer programs in schools and to civic groups. They’d love to see mussels added to the science curriculum of regional schools.
They understand that mussels don’t appear warm and cuddly like some mammals nor are they majestic like eagles or owls, but Lane said, “We want the public to know there’s a lot of creature between the shells.”
Then, there’s water quality. Lane noted that treatment plants bring water to human quality standards. For mussels, he said, the powers that be may need to consider higher standards.
Individuals and communities working together to protect the rivers is also essential, they agreed.
Colletti compared this region’s mussels to the South American rainforests. “It’s our job to protect what’s in our area.”
And, Ferraro added, “To be good stewards of all of it.”
