Exchange Place hosts Heritage Sunday with live demonstrations

Exchange Place has three basic missions, and all will be on display that day. Its educational mission will be represented by the Overmountain Weavers Guild, who will demonstrate spinning and weaving and answer any questions that visitors may have about the fiber arts. The historical aspects of the farm will be on display, as many of the buildings will feature volunteers, readily willing to share the history and other information about each particular structure, erected by either the Gaines or Preston families long before the Civil War. The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will also be staffed with Master Gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there and how each item was used by families in those antebellum years. And because Exchange Place remains an active, working farm, it features a collection of resident animals, most of whom will be highly visible. People wanting to meet the resident horse, Shorthorn milking cow and a most vocal Jerusalem donkey should head over to the 1851 Barn. Those aren’t the only animals who live at Exchange Place, however, and a pair of American Guinea hogs, chickens, roosters and several sheep will likely be visible throughout the day.