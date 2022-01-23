 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emory native crowned Mrs. Virginia 2022

Jeri Ward was crowned Mrs. Virginia at Hotel Roanoke on Saturday, Jan. 15, and will now compete in Mrs. International 2022 at the Meadowview Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, from July 18-23. Jeri was raised in Emory, Virginia, and attended Patrick Henry High School, Virginia Highlands Community College, King University, and East Tennessee State University. Jeri’s charitable platform, Stroke of Luck, was founded after Jeri suffered a massive ischemic stroke at the age of 30, which cost her the ability to speak, move, read and write. After months of therapy, Jeri regained her mobility and is now educating in over 26 countries on stroke prevention and has passed stroke transportation laws in three states.

“Going from having a massive stroke and being trapped inside of my own body, only able to move my eyes, to a proud Virginia titleholder is an absolute dream,” said Ward. “I’m incredibly proud to represent the Commonwealth that made me who I am and to represent stroke survivors all over the world.”

You can learn more about Jeri and follow her Mrs. International journey and platform by visiting www.strokeofluck.international.

