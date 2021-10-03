Disney musical descends on Jonesborough Repertory Theatre

Shawn Hale — who portrays both Jafar (from “Aladdin”) and the King (the former Beast from “Beauty and the Beast”) — added, “I believe that this show has a great message to never judge a book by its cover. Never just take the outside and think you know a person. Take the time to get to know the inside and who that person truly is, and then our world can be a better place.”

The diverse group of multilayered characters brings these lessons to life, as the actors share here:

Abby Raper: “Audrey is Aurora’s (from ‘Sleeping Beauty’) daughter. Even though she’s considered one of the ‘good kids,’ she is not the nicest person around. Audrey is used to getting her own way and doesn’t like it when she doesn’t. However, by the end of the show, she learns her lesson and realizes that it can’t always go her way. This character is very fun to work with because our personalities are so different. I have enjoyed the challenge.”