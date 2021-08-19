Craig Street plays Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday, Aug. 21

Nationally renowned cellist Dave Eggar discovered the Craig Street Ramblers soon after the band formed. He invited them to New York City for a recording session.

“That was in 2009, I believe, the first time we went to New York City,” Wingate, 31, said. “I wasn’t old enough to drink. We recorded ‘Give It Hell.’ We’ve spent a lot of time on the road with ole Dave.”

A handful of years passed, and the Craig Street Ramblers dissolved. Day jobs came, responsibilities arose, and life led them down different roads.

“After a couple of years, we got back together,” Baine, 35, said. “We weren’t the same fellers. We grew up a lot.”

First came a slight name change. They lopped Ramblers and became Craig Street.

“Our old name was back when we did a lot more rambling,” Baine said.

Nowadays, Wingate and Baine lead Craig Street with additions of Abram Mullins on banjo and Matt Mullins on guitar. At their core, they’re a rock band. But there’s much more to Craig Street than perhaps one would notice upon first blush.