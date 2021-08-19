Craig Street plays Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday, Aug. 21

Longtime buddies Joshua Wingate and Jacob Baine add considerable facets to the term “Rock of Ages.”
They met as children through church, at which time they no doubt heard and perhaps even sang the hymn “Rock of Ages.”
Now they rock. Wingate and Baine lead Craig Street, their four-man chameleonic band, to Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon on Saturday, Aug. 21.
“It’s a killer spot,” said Wingate of Abingdon Vineyards. “We’ll be doing a mix of originals and covers.”
Craig Street formed in the fellows’ native Norton, Virginia, in 2009. Back then, they labeled as Craig Street Ramblers.
“When I was 18 and graduated from John I. Burton High School, a couple of buddies and myself moved into a house my parents owned,” said Baine. “It was on Craig Street. We still live on Craig Street.”
Nationally renowned cellist Dave Eggar discovered the Craig Street Ramblers soon after the band formed. He invited them to New York City for a recording session.
“That was in 2009, I believe, the first time we went to New York City,” Wingate, 31, said. “I wasn’t old enough to drink. We recorded ‘Give It Hell.’ We’ve spent a lot of time on the road with ole Dave.”
A handful of years passed, and the Craig Street Ramblers dissolved. Day jobs came, responsibilities arose, and life led them down different roads.
“After a couple of years, we got back together,” Baine, 35, said. “We weren’t the same fellers. We grew up a lot.”
First came a slight name change. They lopped Ramblers and became Craig Street.
“Our old name was back when we did a lot more rambling,” Baine said.
Nowadays, Wingate and Baine lead Craig Street with additions of Abram Mullins on banjo and Matt Mullins on guitar. At their core, they’re a rock band. But there’s much more to Craig Street than perhaps one would notice upon first blush.
“I think at one time we tried to label it something,” Baine said. “We play so many different genres. We do Southern rock, blues, gospel, bluegrass. It’s a little schizophrenic.”
Common threads lace throughout Craig Street’s lyrics. Most telling, from an orchestra-laden “Soul Shine” to a sumptuously contemplative “Waiting,” rays of optimism are layered through their uplifting songs.
“We just write what’s in our heart at the time,” Wingate said. “They do project positivity. Having a positive impact, we want to do that.”
Craig Street leave wars to nations divided, arguments to enemies, strife to couples on the split. They’re chums, Baine and Wingate, which reflects in the music they create, the vibe they convey.
“We’re basically a brotherhood,” Wingate said. “We can jam with anybody in any given moment, but when everybody is feeling it together, you grow closer to each other.”
Songs like blood percolate through their veins, pump through the heart and emanate forth through a combination of soul and substance. They present life from life worth living.
“These songs are songs laid on our hearts,” Baine said. “We’re traveling musicians, singing prophets.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.