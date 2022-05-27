Atkins couple's music lessons hit the right notes

ATKINS, Va. — When Mason Mathews’ mother signed him up for piano lessons, she had no idea how much music would help her 10-year-old son.

Mason, who has autism and sensory processing disorder, began to flourish as a young student shortly after lessons began only two months ago.

“Mason is like a little entertainer. Even when he didn’t talk a lot, he would sing,” Beth Mathews, who began noticing that her son communicates better after taking the lessons, said. “He also uses music to cope with stress. He’s more outgoing now and has better self-esteem.”

The mother had been unsuccessful at finding a piano teacher for her special needs son until she was introduced to Daniel and Nikki Taylor La Mere, who own and operate La Mere Music Studio, offering lessons in piano, voice, ukulele, drums, guitar, bass, cello, mandolin and composition and songwriting.

The Atkins, Virginia, couple are full-time music instructors, currently teaching more than 100 students each month, all ranging in ages from 4 to 70.

At least a dozen of those students have special needs that sometimes require a little different approach.

“We look at every student as an individual, and we come up with a plan on how we can best meet each student’s needs,” Nikki said.

“We all learn differently. Some of my students have sensory issues, and we just have to find what environment works best for them. “

Nikki said some of her students are autistic, with delayed speech and communication skills.

“But they are brilliant musically,” she said. “Music is a natural healer. Music can transport you from being sad to happy. The way we feel sometimes can be portrayed from what we listen to. What you consume, you become.”

“We’re big advocates of consuming the things that uplift you and push you forward versus the things that hold you back.”

Home studio

The couple opened a music studio in their home four years ago after graduating from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, where they first met. Daniel continued his education at Full Sail University in Florida, where he is a native, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in music production. Both of them said they never planned on teaching — it’s just something that fell into place.

“God put us together, I am certain,” said Nikki, who was raised in Marion.

The couple teaches one-to-one music lessons, primarily from their home studio but also through a home school association in Wythe County and various private academies.

The instructors focus on instructions for the entire family, often providing lessons for groups of siblings and even their parents.

Daniel, who began playing the drums at age 3 and the piano at age 7, is well versed in a plethora of music instruments. In addition, he produces and records the couple’s original music on a home recording system. The couple is working on their fourth album, with this one being produced in a professional recording studio in Nashville.

Nikki plays and teaches piano, guitar and ukulele. Her niche is songwriting.

She teaches the younger beginner students she refers to as her “littles.” Daniel primarily teaches the advanced students.

In just four years, they have connected with the community, helping people use music to lift their spirits and cope with anxiety and stress.

“Music is vital to community, and you don’t have to be good at it to enjoy making it. It’s a bonding agent that everyone gravitates to,” Daniel said.

Nikki credits her previous experience working with children for paving the way to become a music instructor, especially for children who require a different approach.

She has worked as an in-home caregiver for children with special needs, in the foster care system and in jobs where she was a child advocate and a house parent and worked with children who experienced trauma injuries.

“My life was completely different after I met Daniel. The Lord merged our two worlds when we started our music studio business,” she said.

“It’s amazing to be able to share what I’m passionate about. I’m sharing with kids the true joy of music. And it’s not just piano or guitar lessons that we are teaching — it’s investing in the lives of the next generation,” Daniel said.

Music on the road

“We teach students, but music is also what we do as a calling,” Nikki said.

In 2016, the couple formed “Of the Day,” a Christian gospel trio, singing, writing their own music and traveling throughout the South and performing at revival meetings and churches on Sunday mornings.

They described their music as a “healthy blend of Southern gospel with contemporary Christian sounds.”

Even one of the couple’s students accompanies them on their travels, playing the drums for their band.

Hayden Pritchard, 13, has taken drum, piano and guitar lessons from the couple for four years.

His mother, Rachel Prichard, said she constantly sees how music is making a difference in the life of her son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition that causes trouble focusing on a task and excessive activity or restlessness.

“It’s a wonderful outlet for Hayden, allowing him to use energy and focus better,” Rachel said.

The mother also sings and performs with the band during their travels, often getting to see first-hand how the instructors interact with her son.

“The skillset Nikki and Daniel have together is so complementary. Daniel has challenged Hayden to go beyond his natural ability and be a good student of music,” she said.

A test in faith

The couple describes their music business as a “God thing.”

“It’s 100% God ordaining all of it,” Nikki said.

However, recently, they were forced to face trouble that has put their faith to the test.

While preparing for a performance onstage at a tent crusade in Murphy, North Carolina, the couple had to watch thousands of dollars of music equipment become damaged when tornado-like winds swept through the town.

They took cover in a sound trailer and watched most all of their musical equipment — drums, keyboards and microphones — drown in rainwater.

Miraculously, their van and trailer escaped with only a few dents and scratches when a tent landed on top of the vehicle.

“It’s a miracle from heaven that we are alive. God saw fit to protect us,” Nikki said.

Unfortunately, the couple will need $20,000 to pay off the loan for the music equipment and another $40,000 to replace the equipment that has escalated in price from when they started their music ministry.

The couple will continue traveling to venues, using the music equipment provided by the churches they visit.

“We have no doubt that God will provide. Many people have reached out to help us with donations, and we’re grateful for that,” Nikki said.

The couple are the sole proprietors of the business, but they are making plans to become a nonprofit organization.

Anyone who would like to help Of the Day music band can send donations via Venmo @Nikki-TaylorLaMere or by mail to the home address at Daniel and Nikki La Mere, 450 Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.