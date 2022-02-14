 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Spotlight: West Ridge High School Band

The West Ridge High School band has received multiple accolades recently. The school’s Winter Guard made its debut at their first competition in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 5, and earned third place in the finals. Individual concert band members also earned spots in the All-State East Band through a rigorous audition process. The following students earned a spot in the all-state band: Tamsin Burkhart, Austin Gasasola, Chris Dunham, Brice Sinatra, Susannah Norton, Andrew Dunham, Sydney Culhane, Jacob Hyland, Daisy Ketron and Yssabel Thompson.

