Community Calendar: Oct. 3, 2021

OCT. 3

RAM FREE CLINIC: Grundy, Va. Sunday, Oct. 3, 6 a.m., Riverview Elementary/Middle School, 27382 Riverside Drive. All Remote Area Medical services (dental, vision, medical) are free, and no ID is required. Due to time constraints, patients may have to choose between dental and vision services. All exams will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will be open at midnight, and the clinic will begin at 6 a.m. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should bring their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided throughout the day.