Community Calendar: Oct. 3, 2021

OCT. 3
HOLSTON BAPTIST CHURCH FALL HOMECOMING/REVIVAL: Bluff City, Tenn. Sunday, Oct. 3-Wednesday, Oct. 6, Holston Baptist Church, 275 Old Weaver Pike. Homecoming services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, revival services from Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night, Special music each night, services by Brother Gary Shock. Call 423-538-6193.
RAM FREE CLINIC: Grundy, Va. Sunday, Oct. 3, 6 a.m., Riverview Elementary/Middle School, 27382 Riverside Drive. All Remote Area Medical services (dental, vision, medical) are free, and no ID is required. Due to time constraints, patients may have to choose between dental and vision services. All exams will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will be open at midnight, and the clinic will begin at 6 a.m. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should bring their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided throughout the day.
OCT. 4
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS BLOOD DRIVE: Saltville, Va. Monday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., parking lot of Bristol Community Health Center, 2195 Euclid Ave., Suite 202. Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center. Donors should be 17 years old and 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal four to six hours before donating, and be in good general health. If you are sick or taking antibiotics, you will not be able to donate. Appointments are required. To reserve a time slot, visit https://form.jotform.com/212438172788161.
OCT. 7
POP UP MARION ENTREPRENEUR BOOT CAMP: Marion, Va. Thursday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m., Henderson School, 203 N. Church St. Learn how to start or grow your small business in America’s Coolest Hometown — and possibly qualify for up to $5,000 in startup grant and $15,000 in low interest loan to help. Class is free, but preregistration is strongly encouraged to reserve a seat. Email cmccloskey@marionva.org.
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Levi Trent. 423-573-1185.
DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Tim O’Brien, $40. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.
STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. Oct. 7, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.
CAMEO THEATRE: Bristol. Oct. 7, 8 p.m., Ben Sollee, $17-$20. 276-466-0121.
TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., The Monkees, $39.50-$125. 865-684-1200.
LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: Wise, Va. Thursday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m., Harris Art Gallery, Wise County Public Library, 124 Library Road SW. The finance committee will meet at 12:40 p.m. to review monthly payables. 276-328-8325.
JONESBOROUGH REPERTORY THEATRE: Jonesborough, Tenn. Oct. 7-31, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes, Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125 W. Main St. Tickets are $17, $15 for students and seniors, $13 for group rates. To purchase tickets, call Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visit www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.
OCT. 8
SECOND FRIDAYS ARTWALK – MARION: Marion, Va. Friday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m., Town Hall, 138 W. Main St. The Second Fridays ArtWalk events include live music, an artist showcase and refreshments from Appalachian Spirit Gallery next to Town Hall.
ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. Oct. 8, 5 p.m., Natalie Grace. 276-623-1255.
HERITAGE ALLIANCE TRIVIA: Jonesborough, Tenn. Friday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Historic Eureka Inn, 127 W. Main St. Cost is $5 per team (up to six people), and additional donations are appreciated. Attendees can sign up at heritageall.org. The questions include a range of categories, and the October meeting will include Halloween-themed questions. Costumes encouraged. Open to all ages.
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Jesse Harmon. 423-573-1185.
CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Oct. 8, 10 p.m., Rocky Horror Music Show: The Songs of Rocky Horror Presented by an All-Star Band, $10 (Hollywood cult favorite brought to the stage in all its bloody glory in the form of songs extraordinaire.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.
DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. Oct. 8, 8 p.m., The Billy Crawford Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.
GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Sam Collie and the Roustabouts. 423-212-5012.
QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Oct. 8, 8 p.m., Blaze the City. 276-644-9464.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. SE. Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. 276-477-1953.
OCT. 9
MARION DOWNTOWN BLOCK PARTY: Marion, Va. Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-10 p.m., Main Street. The 35th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship and “Song of the Mountains” Community Block Party will take place on Main Street starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MARION APPALACHIAN DAYS CRAFTS FESTIVAL: Marion, Va. Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hungry Mother State Park, 2854 Park Blvd. Call 276-781-7400.
POETRY OUT LOUD WORKSHOP: Marion, Va. Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St.
ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. Oct. 9, 3 p.m., Dimestore Cowboys. 276-623-1255.
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends. 423-573-1185.
CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Oct. 9, 10 p.m., DieLation, Coven of the Wretched, and Interpreter. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.
GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Chastain Criswell. 423-212-5012.
MIDNIGHT OASIS BAR & GRILL: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. Oct. 9, 11 p.m., All My Rowdy Friends. 423-844-0400.
ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m., Tauk, $20-$23. 828-398-1837.
QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Hickory Tree Band. 276-644-9464.
THUNDER VALLEY TAVERN: Bristol, 250 N. Raceway Villa Dr. Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m., Whiskey Hangover and Nightbreed, $10. 423-895-5749.
BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Lauren Daigle, $29.50-$126. 540-853-5483.
CAMEO THEATRE: Bristol. Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Collective Soul, $120-$140. 276-466-0121.
PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Diamond Rio, $43-$74. 423-274-8920.
WISE FALL FLING: Wise, Va. Oct. 9-10, Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Main Street. Crafts, mountain music, food, Kids Korner, pet contest, 5K Race/Walk, cornhole tournament. There will also be several pre-festival events Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday includes a fashion show and a senior citizen lunch. Visit wisefallfling.com.
ELIZABETH CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 26TH ANNUAL BAZAAR: Bluff City, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 9, 7 a.m.-3p.m., 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road. There will be a country breakfast, lunch (hamburgers/hot dogs), apple butter making, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, fried pies, books, farm/garden produce, silent and live auctions. All are welcome. 423-538-6311.
OCT. 10
HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. Oct. 10, 9 p.m., Songwriters in the Round with Borrowed Socks, Kasey Williams, Momma Molasses, and Jacob Danielsen-Moore (Nashville’s Borrowed Socks joins local songwriters of note including Johnson City’s Kasey Williams and Bristol’s Momma Molasses for songs in the round.). 423-926-3896.
ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Oct. 10, 9 p.m., Thievery Corporation, $47-$50. 828-398-1837.
PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Jim Messina, $37-$57. 423-274-8920.
OCT. 11
TRI-CITIES CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE: Kingsport, Tenn. Monday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Kingsport Renaissance Center, Little Theater, 1200 E. Center St. Guest speaker Gordon Rhea will present a program entitled “J.E.B. Stuart’s Mortal Wounding at Yellow Tavern and the Impact on the Army of Northern Virginia.” All programs are free to the public. To make reservations for a dinner at The Chop House (1704 N. Eastman Road) before the program with Gordon Rhea, call Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or email trustwrks@aol.com.