Community Calendar: Feb. 13, 2022

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State St. Feb. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., John Hastings. 423-765-3320.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Feb. 18, 10 p.m., Elderbug, Forever Yours, and As a Friend; Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m., The Breakfast Club and Wyldeheart; Feb. 25, 10 p.m., Big Son and The Toby Gibson Band; Feb. 26, 10 p.m., Fractured Frames, Laniidae, and Bleedseason. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Woodard and Brewer (Acoustic folk informs the music of Woodard and Brewer, a seasoned duo whose storytelling lyrics and taut vocal harmonies drive their music.); Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends; Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Scotty Melton; Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Chris Long; Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Corey Snowden; Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Sam Collie; Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Benny Wilson and Quinton Horton; Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Scotty Melton and Mick Kyte. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Florencia & the Feeling, $15-$20; Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz with Mike Compton, $25; Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., Tennessee Songwriters Competition, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Ian Feathers; Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Banjo Bar-bee & the Buzz; Feb. 26, 7 p.m., My New Favorites. 423-212-5012.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Feb. 17, 8 p.m., Mitski, $30-$35; Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Between the Buried and Me, $25-$28; Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Lucy Dacus, $25-$28; Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Elle King, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Rare Fiction (A four-piece indie rock band, Bristol-based Rare Fiction dip liberally into their first album, “House and Home.”); Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Brady Turner; Feb. 25, 8 p.m., James Meadows; Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Jordan Anderson. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. Feb. 19, 9 p.m., Coal Creek; Feb. 26, 9 p.m., From the Edge. 423-844-0400.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. Feb. 18, 9:30 p.m., Gentlemen and Liars; Feb. 23, 8 p.m., James Meadows. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Christian Nicholas Gough (Based in Cincinnati, Christian Nicholas Gough steps away from his synth-pop duo of Moonbeau for an acoustic guitar-driven solo show.); March 5, 6 p.m., Tommy Prine and Adam Bolt. 276-477-1953.

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Katt Williams, $61-$127; March 4, 8 p.m., Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, $34-$99. 540-853-5483.

CAMEO THEATRE: Bristol. Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Triple Shot Country with 8 Second Ride, The Dugger Band, and Aaron Walker Band, $20; Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Gin Blossoms, $49-$59; Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Tribute to Gene Boyd: Bristol’s Fiddling Barber with Becky Buller, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, Duty Free, and Hunter Berry. 276-466-0121.

FREEDOM HALL: Johnson City. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., REO Speedwagon, $55.49-$149.66; March 12, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, $24.75-$92.75. 423-461-4855.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Bret Michaels; March 5, 7:30 p.m., Gary Allan. 828-497-7777.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. Feb. 25-26, 7 p.m., Umphrey’s McGee; March 1, 8 p.m., Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. 828-259-5736.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. Feb. 18-19, 8:30 p.m., Billy Strings, $37.50-$72.50; March 4, 7 p.m., Cody Jinks. 865-215-8999.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., Home Free, $45-$55; March 5, 7:30 p.m., Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, $40-$50. 423-638-1679.

PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Chamber Players, $12-$15; March 10, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time Show with The Mavericks, Dallas Wayne and Redd Volkaert, and Bill and the Belles, $35-$82. 423-274-8920.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Charlotte R&B Spring Fest; Feb. 21, 8 p.m., The Eagles; Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Eric Church. 704-688-9000.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Drew and Ellie Holcomb, $40-$75; Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Punch Brothers, $35-$65. 865-684-1200.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. March 10, 6:30 p.m., Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange. 865-974-0953.