Christmas Calendar

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Big Stone Gap. Nov. 14-Dec. 31. Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The Festival of Trees opens four floors of the museum’s Victorian home that houses the museum’s collections, all lavishly decorated for the holiday season. This year, 82 groups helped decorate the displays. Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees during regular museum hours and at special night viewings on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 5-8 p.m. Regular admission fees apply: adults, $5; children 6-12, $3; under 6, free. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, call 276-523-1322.
EVERGREEN GALA SILENT AUCTION: From Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, Apex Bank and Isaiah 117 House will host a silent auction to raise money for children who are removed from their homes. Participating bank locations will display decorated and donated trees that serve as the auction items. If you are a business, church or club that wants to decorate or donate a tree, wreath or centerpiece, call 423-787-1280 or email tammy.kinser@apexbank.com.
BARTER THEATRE’S ‘THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS’: Abingdon. Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 8 p.m., Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway. This one-woman show by Ginna Hoben, featuring Barter Theatre actress Kim Morgan Dean, follows the holiday-loving Mary, who discovers her husband’s infidelity just in time to ruin her holiday season. The show charts her journey through another year of trying to date again before her next Christmas. This show features mature content and would be best suited for adult audiences. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991.
BARTER THEATRE’S ‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’: Abingdon. Nov. 18-Dec. 29, times at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage, 127 W. Main St. Based on the classic Christmas film, “A Christmas Story” follows the adventures of 9-year-old Ralphie and his 1940s Midwestern family as he schemes to obtain a BB gun for Christmas. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991.
LAMPLIGHT THEATRE’S ‘YULETIDE 2021’: Kingsport. Nov. 28, 3 p.m., LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St. A new holiday revue show, “Yuletide 2021,” will hold its last performance today at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. The show includes singing, dancing and comedy with a talented cast of performers. Doors will open one hour prior to performance. Call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
BUCHANAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ORNAMENT SALE: Grundy. Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, 1025 Walnut St. The Chamber of Commerce is selling beautifully crafted Christmas ornaments featuring an elk, which celebrates Buchanan County’s status as elk capital of Virginia. The ornaments were specially designed in Castlewood by Copper Creek Metal Works. To purchase, customers may stop by the chamber office or contact the chamber at 276-935-4147 or bcchamber@bvu.net. They can be shipped to your home for an additional cost.
MCKINNEY CENTER’S HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD: Jonesborough. Nov. 29, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave. Beautifully decorated holiday scenes are on display in the McKinney Center auditorium, with live music, gourmet soups to-go and keepsake ornaments for every guest. The displays take guests through Christmas around the world, with traditions from the Japanese New Year to a live Nativity scene. Tours start every half-hour starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and support the McKinney Center and StoryTown Radio Show. Call 423-753-1010 or visit www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
BRISTOL CHAMBER CHRISTMAS PARADE: Bristol, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Bob Morrison Boulevard through State Street, ending at the Bristol Train Station. This year’s parade grand marshal will be Jewel Bell, an employee of King University and active leader in community charities. The deadline to register as an entry in the parade is Nov. 30. For more information, call 423-989-4850.
JONESBOROUGH REPERTORY THEATRE’S ‘HOLIDAY INN’: Jonesborough. Dec. 2-19., Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125 W. Main St. The show is based on the 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, a perfect musical holiday love story to kickstart the Christmas season. Tickets are $17 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call 423-753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com.
BARTER THEATRE’S ‘JINGLE ALL THE WAY’: Abingdon. Dec. 3-23, 6 p.m., Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway. In a Barter original, twin elves working in Santa’s Workshop are hit with a special gift order that taxes their toymaking abilities. Follow siblings Jingle and Jangle in a musical special from Barter Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991.
DOWNTOWN GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS: Greeneville. Dec. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday evening will feature time with Santa, lighting Christmas trees, musical entertainment from area schools and churches, viewing attractions, beverages, food and snacks, hay wagons, shopping and open houses. A portion of Main Street will be closed for the event.
JONESBOROUGH’S GINGERBREAD VILLAGE: Jonesborough. Dec. 3-25. The public will vote for their favorite window displays featuring edible gingerbread houses online through Dec. 18, and winners will be announced on Dec. 20. There will be categories for children, adult/family, and professional. To register and for more information, visit Jonesborough.com/gingerbread or call 423-753-1010. The deadline for entry is Dec. 1.
MARION GRAND CHRISTMAS PARADE: Marion. Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Main Street. WCYB’s Preston Ayres will be the grand marshal for the parade.
STATE LINE WIND SYMPHONY: Abingdon. Dec. 3, 7:15 p.m., Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, 1 Partnership Circle. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to offset venue expenses. The annual Christmas concert from the State Line Wind Symphony will feature traditional holiday music and Christmas medleys with a sing-along finale. Santa Claus will be available to take photos with children at no charge. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held on Dec. 6 instead.
THEATRE BRISTOL’S ‘THE GIFT OF THE MAGI’ AND ‘THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL’: Bristol. Dec. 3-19, 2:30, 5:30, and 7:30 p.m. ARTspace Stage, 506 State St. Theatre Bristol presents two Christmas classics for the stage — the timeless O. Henry story, “The Gift of the Magi,” about a couple struggling to find the right gift for each other, and Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Match Girl,” about a poor girl who finds warmth and imagination in a handful of matches. The double shows will run for three weekends with the following times: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Buy them at TheatreBristol.org or at the door. For more information, call 423-212-3625.
ALLANDALE MANSION HOLIDAY TOURS: Kingsport. Dec. 4, 1-6 p.m.; Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m., Allandale Mansion, 444 W. Stone Drive. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 7-12, and children under 6 are free. For more information, call 423-229-9422. The Allandale Mansion will offer self-guided tours through its adorned mansion and grounds. From 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Harpstrings Studio Ensemble will perform classic holiday tunes. For more information, visit kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-229-9422.
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Kingsport. Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Exchange Place Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Road. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The celebration will feature hands-on experiences for all ages, with live demonstrations of wintertime activities on a 19th-century farmstead. Capping the day is the Yule Log Ceremony, which will begin around 4:15 p.m. For more information, call 423-288-6071 or email email@exchangeplace.info.
HOLSTON MOUNTAIN ARTISANS' SANTA’S WORKSHOP: Abingdon. Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Holston Mountain Artisans, 214 Park St. The Holston Mountain Artisans craftsmen will demonstrate how they make their handcrafted work as Santa and his elves toiling in Santa’s Workshop. Call 276-628-7721 for more information.
LAMPLIGHT THEATRE’S ‘THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS’: Kingsport. Dec. 4-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m., LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St. The show is a heartwarming Victorian Christmas musical that tells a story of unconditional love through the life of an orphan named Priscilla, presented in Dickensian fashion. A special dinner theater show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. (which will accommodate both the matinee and evening performance). Dinner theater costs are $30 for adults, $25 for students, and $20 for children under 12. Reservations are required for the dinner theater. Regular admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups will receive a discount, and pastors will receive a free ticket (dinner theater included) and a free gift. Call to reserve your seat as pastor at 423-343-1766 or at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
SYMPHONY OF THE MOUNTAINS’ ‘BY THE FIRESIDE’: Kingsport. Dec. 4, 3 p.m., Marriott MeadowView Convention Center, 1901 MeadowView Parkway. The show will feature traditional Christmas songs such as “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” and children’s favorites from “Frozen” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Tickets are $30 for adults and free for children, students and pandemic workers. To order, call 423-392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.
TIPTON-HAYNES VISIONS OF CHRISTMAS: Johnson City. Dec. 4, 2-6 p.m., Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St. Historical reenactors will share their Christmas celebrations with guests to recreate the atmosphere of the Haynes family holidays in 1862 with a candlelight tour of the home. The event will include parlor games, holiday snacks and drinks, a tour of the Tipton-Haynes site, holiday crafts and museum displays. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association will be admitted for free. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation. Tours continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m.
SYMPHONY OF THE MOUNTAINS’ ‘BY THE FIRESIDE’: Emory. Dec. 5, 3 p.m., McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory & Henry College, 30481 Garnand Drive. The show will feature traditional Christmas songs such as “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” and children’s favorites from “Frozen” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Tickets are $30 for adults and free for children, students and pandemic workers. To order, call 423-392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.
WATAUGA CHAPEL ‘OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG’: Abingdon. Dec. 5, 5:30-7 p.m., Watauga Chapel, Watauga Road, State Route 677, between Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. Gathering music will start at 5:30 p.m. with Marva Wheeler on the piano, and Eddie Shelton will lead the congregation in singing hymns from 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterward.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Abingdon. Dec. 7, 7 p.m., VHCC Keyser-Aday Theatre. $5 donation encouraged. The annual concert features the VHCC Mixed Choir and Women’s Chorus and will feature soloists and instrumentalists playing secular and sacred Christmas songs.
BLOUNTVILLE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Blountville. Dec. 9, 6 p.m., in front of old Sullivan County Courthouse. The Hon. Richard S. Venable, mayor of Sullivan County, will deliver a welcome address; other special guests include WJHL’s Chris McIntosh; the Rev. Clay Austin of First Baptist Church; the Hon. Barry Staubus, district attorney general; and the Hon. Jeff Cassidy, Sullivan County sheriff. The ceremony will include lighting of a 30-foot Douglas fir in front of the courthouse. A second tree lighting will commemorate victims of violence by the Hope for Victims Support and Advocacy Group, Area residents are encouraged to bring an ornament honoring family members lost to violence. Food vendors will offer hot chocolate and other items at the lighting ceremony.
PARAMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Bristol. Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11, 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Bristol Ballet’s The Nutcracker, $8-$30. 423-274-8920.
BLOUNTVILLE RURITAN CHRISTMAS PARADE: Blountville. Dec. 11, 2 p.m., through the downtown Historic District. Linward Hedgspeth, the National Ruritan president, will serve as grand marshal. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Blountville Ruritan Club.
CHESTER INN STATE HISTORIC SITE VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS: Jonesborough. Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by the museum for a chance to take a photo for your holiday card. The restored parlor room will be decorated in the style of a Victorian Christmas, and tour guides in Victorian costume will be on hand to help create the perfect holiday setting. Visitors can use their own cameras or receive a digital copy with the Chester Inn photographer for a $3 donation. Groups must be limited to 8 people or fewer. For more information, call 423-753-9580.
SANTA CLAUS AT CHUCKEY DEPOT MUSEUM: Jonesborough. Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m. Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose located outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take pictures with him. Special train ornaments will be available with a $1 donation to the museum. All donations help future exhibits and educational programs. Call 423-753-1010 for more information, or visit www.jonesborough.com.
EMMANUEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Bristol. Dec. 25, 2-4 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St. Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites the community to enjoy Christmas carols and music on Christmas Day and receive gift bags for adults and children. Enjoy an afternoon of fellowship in celebration of the birth of the Lord. Call 276-669-9488 or email emmanuelbristol@gmail.com for more information.