Christmas Calendar

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE’S ‘THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS’: Kingsport. Dec. 4-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m., LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St. The show is a heartwarming Victorian Christmas musical that tells a story of unconditional love through the life of an orphan named Priscilla, presented in Dickensian fashion. A special dinner theater show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. (which will accommodate both the matinee and evening performance). Dinner theater costs are $30 for adults, $25 for students, and $20 for children under 12. Reservations are required for the dinner theater. Regular admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups will receive a discount, and pastors will receive a free ticket (dinner theater included) and a free gift. Call to reserve your seat as pastor at 423-343-1766 or at www.lamplighttheatre.com.