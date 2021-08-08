 Skip to main content
Charles Vess featured in new fantasy exhibit
Charles Vess featured in new fantasy exhibit

Charles Vess

This Charles Vess illustration for an illustrated version of “The Books of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin will be featured in a fantasy art exhibit in Massachusetts. Vess lives in Abingdon, Virginia.

 Charles Vess

Local fantasy artist Charles Vess, who has illustrated books by Neil Gaiman and Ursula K. Le Guin, has been featured in a groundbreaking exhibition of fantasy art at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The exhibit, called “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustrations,” showcases Vess’ piece “Here There Be Dragons,” which he completed as part of a full illustrated set of “The Books of Earthsea,” the classic fantasy series by Le Guin.

Vess’ studio is located in Abingdon, Virginia, and his work has been featured across the U.S., Spain, Portugal, the U.K., Italy and France. He has also won a series of awards in comic art and illustration over the past several decades.

Jesse Kowalksi, the curator of exhibitions at the Normal Rockwell Museum, said the exhibit focuses on “mythology, fairy tales, and timeless narratives of good versus evil and heroes and villains.” It includes over 100 artists from the past five centuries.

To see more on the exhibit, visit www.nrm.org. Learn more about Charles Vess’ work and find upcoming appearances by Vess at greenmanstudio.com.

