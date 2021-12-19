Book Review: Collection of dumb crimes warrants a read

Some calls are made over concerns of the consumption of “loudmouth soup.” Others come from establishments that kindly allow patrons to “pass the time between short sips from long-necked bottles.” Calls might come from passersby, concerned about someone lying beneath a bridge with a similar bottle.

It’s a good bet that said bottles are at fault for an awful lot of calls, in fact.

But before you start to think this is all fun and games, know that there are lessons inside this book: If you’ve got a few outstanding warrants hanging over your head, for instance, don’t annoy the lady upstairs. Choose your friends wisely. And if you need the cops to help with your vehicle, don’t leave bags of white powder lying on the passenger’s seat.

Television is full of crafty criminals who elude detectives for months. Murder mysteries are chockablock with them — and yet, when it comes to crime, sometimes, you just gotta shake your head. “Got Warrants” will make it positively rattle.