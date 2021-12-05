Book Review: A Christmas guide for picture books

The tree is up in your house already, and it sure is twinkly.

It’s colorful, too, and you love to lie next to it and just look at it. Wouldn’t that be a great place to take one of these wonderful holiday books?

Santa is here. He’s there. He’s at the mall and on Christmas cards and on TV. When a young Santa fan notices all the Clauses, he wonders which one is the guy who brings presents? In “The Real Santa” by Nancy Redd, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow (Random House), the truth is exactly what he’d hoped ...

Everybody knows that Santa comes down the chimney, right? But what if you don’t have a chimney? In “Santa in the City” by Tiffany D. Jackson, illustrated by Reggie Brown (Dial Books), there are just two weeks to go before Christmas, and Deja is concerned that Santa won’t be able to find her. Everybody has a different answer to her questions — so how does Santa know what to do?